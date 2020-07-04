IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Race in
13 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
112 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 / Commentary

Experience beats youth on IMS road course – but not by much

shares
comments
Experience beats youth on IMS road course – but not by much
Jul 4, 2020, 2:04 AM

Friday's Firestone Fast Six qualifying for the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis headlined a familiar name, but there was an equally engaging sub-plot involving some far less experienced drivers. 

The headline was Will Power doing Will Power-type things on the way to his 58th career Indy car pole, which moved him to within nine poles of matching the all-time pole winner, legend Mario Andretti.

Power’s speed and experience beat youth on this occasion, but not by much. The Australian, who earned his first pole at home in Surfers Paradise in 2006, scored his fourth pole on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course by 0.1874sec over Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey.

"I left nothing on the table on that lap," said Power. "I knew that Harvey had a pretty good time up there, so I put my best set [of used Firestone Reds] on for that last round, gave it my all, and fortunately it was enough." 

Power, who has a career pole percentage of 26% (58 of 223 races), would love nothing better than to catch Andretti. The patriarch of the Andretti family won his final pole at Michigan International Speedway in 1993 and has a career pole percentage of 16.5% (67 of 407 races). 

"That would be amazing to match Mario," explained Power. "Obviously a massive fan of his. When you look at his career, all the different races and series he's won in, it would be amazing.

“It's just amazing having your name up there with him, A.J. [Foyt, 53 poles]. To get to that, that would be really, really cool. I hope that I could do that before my career is out.”

So, depending on your perspective, the 'old guys' or the 'new guys' could be declared the winners of qualifying. Series veterans Power, Graham Rahal, and Josef Newgarden, who qualified first, fourth and sixth respectively, between them have amassed 569 Indy car starts. 

However, their fellow Firestone Fast Six qualifiers – Harvey, Colton Herta, and rookie Oliver Askew – have a mere 40 starts total.

Asked if winning poles was getting easier or harder, 39-year-old Power, who made his U.S. open-wheel debut back in 2005, replied emphatically: “Harder!

“These young blokes are so fast, man. Look at the Fast Six, you got a rookie in there, Jack, who is pretty much a rookie in IndyCar. No, it doesn't get easier. It just gets harder. I got fewer and fewer poles per year as I've gone on. I really cherish any pole position I get these days.

"You're lucky to get more than three in a year if you have a really good year. Same with wins. You get more than three wins, you're winning the championship, I think. It's tough, man. Very, very hard series now."

After leading his Q1 group and the Fast 12 qualifying session, Arrow McLaren SP rookie Askew was unable to screw more time from his car when it mattered. The reigning Indy Lights champion blamed this on his inexperience running a set of Firestone Racing alternates (reds) with one heat cycle on them already. But he can rest assured he caught a lot of attention with this showing on the first road course of the season. 

By contrast, 27-year-old Harvey, who was on his way to his first career pole until Power's last-lap heroics, could only shrug when asked what cost him his shot at top spot.

"Today, it was Will Power doing Will Power-y things. He's got a lot of poles."

Yes. Yes he does.

Steve Wittich, TracksideOnline

Next article
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Previous article

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

trending Today

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime
IndyCar / IndyCar
2h

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Toyota to expand engine program
USAC / USAC

Toyota to expand engine program

Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole
IndyCar / IndyCar

Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole

Why there’s more to Mercedes than a new paint scheme in Austria
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why there’s more to Mercedes than a new paint scheme in Austria

Ferrari explains why "first choice" Vettel was axed
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari explains why "first choice" Vettel was axed

Latest news

Experience beats youth on IMS road course – but not by much
IndyCar / IndyCar
35m

Experience beats youth on IMS road course – but not by much

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime
IndyCar / IndyCar
2h

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole
IndyCar / IndyCar

Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole

Indy GP IndyCar: Power leads Ferrucci, Ericsson in practice
IndyCar / IndyCar

Indy GP IndyCar: Power leads Ferrucci, Ericsson in practice

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest

3h
2
Formula 1

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

3
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

4
IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

2h
5
USAC

Toyota to expand engine program

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Experience beats youth on IMS road course – but not by much
IndyCar

Experience beats youth on IMS road course – but not by much

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver
IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole
IndyCar

Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole

Indy GP IndyCar: Power leads Ferrucci, Ericsson in practice
IndyCar

Indy GP IndyCar: Power leads Ferrucci, Ericsson in practice

Johnson: Chevy “understanding” about IndyCar test in a Honda car
IndyCar

Johnson: Chevy “understanding” about IndyCar test in a Honda car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.