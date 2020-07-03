IndyCar
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 / Practice report

Indy GP IndyCar: Power leads Ferrucci, Ericsson in practice

shares
comments
Indy GP IndyCar: Power leads Ferrucci, Ericsson in practice
By:
Jul 3, 2020, 5:21 PM

Will Power topped the 90-minute opening practice session for the second round of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season, the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis, his Team Penske-Chevrolet edging Santino Ferrucci of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan-Honda and Marcus Ericsson’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Power, a three-time winner and three-time polesitter on the 2.439-mile 13-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, lapped in 69.949sec as the session climbed toward the 90degF mark.

That was just 0.1755sec faster than Ferrucci who had to sit out five minutes of the session for causing a red-flag when he dumped Ryan Hunter-Reay’s Andretti Autosport-Honda in the grass at the end of the back straight following a misunderstanding with the 2012 champion.

That was one of two red flags, the other being caused by Sage Karam spinning and stalling his Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet on the team’s first road course outing in seven years.

Marcus Ericsson was an impressive third fastest to head the Ganassi trio, as five-time champion teammate Scott Dixon squeezed out a last-minute lap to grab fifth before hitting traffic, and Felix Rosenqvist was eighth.

Patricio O’Ward and Oliver Askew were prominent throughout the session, the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevys looking particularly fast on primary tires, and ending the session fourth and 10th respectively.

Another Chevy-powered team that looked strong on the primaries but struggled to maintain pace as the track evolved was Ed Carpenter Racing, who saw Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly finish 17th and 20th.

Hunter-Reay, despite his earlier issue, was fastest of the Andretti Autosport drivers with sixth place, ahead of Penske’s three-time GP Indy winner Simon Pagenaud.

Defending IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was down in 12th in the third Penske, while this weekend’s IndyCar debutant, AJ Foyt Racing’s Dalton Kellett, was only 25th but still within 1.5sec of Power’s top time, and only half a second off teammate Charlie Kimball.

Qualifying begins at 4.30pm local/Eastern time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 30 1'09.948 125.526
2 United States Santino Ferrucci
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 21 1'10.124 0.175 0.175 125.212
3 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 28 1'10.164 0.216 0.040 125.140
4 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren SP 29 1'10.187 0.238 0.022 125.099
5 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 25 1'10.205 0.256 0.018 125.067
6 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Andretti Autosport 25 1'10.284 0.335 0.079 124.926
7 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Team Penske 27 1'10.312 0.364 0.028 124.876
8 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 29 1'10.361 0.413 0.049 124.789
9 United States Spencer Pigot
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl A 23 1'10.363 0.414 0.001 124.787
10 United States Oliver Askew
Arrow McLaren SP 30 1'10.364 0.415 0.000 124.785
11 United States Colton Herta
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 17 1'10.384 0.436 0.020 124.749
12 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 26 1'10.386 0.437 0.001 124.746
13 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Meyer Shank Racing 24 1'10.455 0.506 0.068 124.624
14 United States Marco Andretti
Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 30 1'10.485 0.537 0.030 124.570
15 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'10.520 0.571 0.034 124.509
16 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 25 1'10.538 0.589 0.017 124.477
17 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 36 1'10.605 0.657 0.067 124.358
18 United Kingdom Max Chilton
United Kingdom Carlin 26 1'10.611 0.662 0.005 124.348
19 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 31 1'10.685 0.736 0.074 124.218
20 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 26 1'10.693 0.744 0.008 124.204
21 United States Zach Veach
United States Andretti Autosport 27 1'10.708 0.760 0.015 124.177
22 Spain Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 26 1'10.886 0.937 0.177 123.866
23 United States Charlie Kimball
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 25 1'10.979 1.031 0.093 123.703
24 Canada James Hinchcliffe
United States Andretti Autosport 26 1'11.227 1.278 0.247 123.273
25 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 42 1'11.448 1.499 0.221 122.891
26 United States Sage Karam
United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 28 1'11.616 1.667 0.168 122.603
View full results
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Author David Malsher-Lopez

