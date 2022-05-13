IndyCar GP Indy: O’Ward sets the pace in second practice

Early in the session, there were two red flags for sandtrap visits by Dalton Kellett of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet and Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Jimmie Johnson.

Jack Harvey, driving the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda at the only venue where he scored his first and so far sole podium, was the first driver to set a time on the Firestone softer alternate tires, lapping the 2.439-mile 14-turn track in 1min10.0971sec. That put him 0.675sec ahead of the fastest driver on primaries at that time, Colton Herta in the Andretti Autosport-Honda.

Then Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Felix Rosenqvist, who took pole here in 2019, shaved 0.0426sec off that to claim top spot for not even half a minute before defending GP Indy winner Rinus VeeKay ducked into the 69s with a 69.9265sec lap. Rosenqvist was further displaced by Christian Lundgaard, who startled everyone on his debut here last year, with fourth on the grid for the second Indy road course race of the season, in August.

Will Power, five-time pole-sitter and five-time winner on this track, slotted into fourth temporarily, but then Alex Palou of Ganassi and Pato O’Ward in the second AMSP entry delivered their best laps of the weekend so far to take the top two slots.

On alternates, Romain Grosjean looked the best of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas, taking fifth ahead of the second ECR-Chevy of local boy Conor Daly. Then his teammate and rival Colton Herta jumped into third, 0.06sec behind former Indy Lights teammate O’Ward.

That’s the way it remained, with O’Ward setting a 69.7839sec/125.823mph lap, 0.0298sec ahead of Palou, with Herta and VeeKay also in the 69s.

Lundgaard reported that his RLL-Honda felt “fantastic” and ended up fifth quickest.

Simon Pagenaud, a three-time winner here, drove his Meyer Shank Racing-Honda into ninth ahead of former Penske teammate Power who completed the top 10, 0.007sec ahead of Scott McLaughlin.

Juan Pablo Montoya, who tomorrow will make his first roadcourse IndyCar start since this event last year, was 1.2sec off the pace in the third Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy, while fellow Colombian Tatiana Calderon showed some progress, winding up just 0.8sec off Indy Lights champion teammate Kyle Kirkwood.

Qualifying begins at 4.00pm local (Eastern) time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Pato O'Ward 1:09.7839 14 18 125.823 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 2 Alex Palou 1:09.8137 0.0298 19 25 125.769 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Colton Herta 1:09.8423 0.0584 15 19 125.718 Honda A Andretti Autosport 4 Rinus VeeKay 1:09.9265 0.1426 13 19 125.566 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 5 Christian Lundgaard 1:10.0002 0.2163 17 22 125.434 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 Romain Grosjean 1:10.0161 0.2322 14 19 125.405 Honda A Andretti Autosport 7 Conor Daly 1:10.0395 0.2556 16 20 125.364 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 8 Felix Rosenqvist 1:10.0545 0.2706 12 18 125.337 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 9 Simon Pagenaud 1:10.0562 0.2723 16 20 125.334 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 10 Will Power 1:10.0632 0.2793 15 21 125.321 Chevy A Team Penske 11 Scott McLaughlin 1:10.0794 0.2955 18 24 125.292 Chevy A Team Penske 12 Jack Harvey 1:10.0971 0.3132 12 19 125.261 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 13 Marcus Ericsson 1:10.1436 0.3597 18 23 125.177 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 14 Graham Rahal 1:10.2166 0.4327 18 22 125.047 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 Josef Newgarden 1:10.2617 0.4778 7 12 124.967 Chevy A Team Penske 16 Takuma Sato 1:10.2685 0.4846 17 18 124.955 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 17 Alexander Rossi 1:10.2692 0.4853 15 19 124.954 Honda A Andretti Autosport 18 Helio Castroneves 1:10.2712 0.4873 12 17 124.950 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 19 Callum Ilott 1:10.4747 0.6908 19 19 124.589 Chevy A Juncos Hollinger Racing 20 Scott Dixon 1:10.5045 0.7206 20 24 124.537 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 21 Kyle Kirkwood 1:10.5316 0.7477 19 20 124.489 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 22 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:10.5521 0.7682 16 21 124.453 Honda A Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 23 David Malukas 1:10.7052 0.9213 14 17 124.183 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 24 Juan Pablo Montoya 1:11.0173 1.2334 6 9 123.637 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 25 Dalton Kellett 1:11.2065 1.4226 13 16 123.309 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 26 Tatiana Calderon 1:11.3938 1.6099 14 19 122.985 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 Jimmie Johnson 1:11.6939 1.9100 8 22 122.471 Honda A