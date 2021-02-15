United Rentals reveals new livery for Rahal in 2021

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing co-owner Bobby Rahal, a three-time Indy car champion and 1986 Indy 500 winner, carried a “Rahal’s Last Ride” scheme in 1998, his final season in the cockpit. Now United Rentals Inc., which is entering its sixth season as an RLL sponsor following a multi-year extension of its contract, has revealed a reminiscent design that will run in five of the six races in which it will serve as primary sponsor on the #15 RLL-Honda.

The effort is to celebrate the team’s 30th season of competition, and another special scheme will be revealed for the #15 in the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. The design above will be seen at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Race 2 of the Detroit GP doubleheader, Honda Indy Toronto, the inaugural Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, and the Firestone GP of Monterey.

Mike Lanigan, co-owner at RLL, said: “United Rentals is a forward-thinking company and motorsports provides a unique opportunity to work together to help increase sales through business-to-business opportunities. In addition to our focus to bring business opportunities and success on track, we look forward to continuing to work together to make the lives of our veterans better through the United Rentals Turns for Troops program with SoldierStrong. That brings us a great amount of pride.”

Since 2016, the team has partnered with United Rentals on the Turns for Troops program that generates a donation from United Rentals to SoldierStrong for each racing lap Rahal completes.

The program reached the $100k donation mark in its first year in 2016 and has continued to grow since then. On track donation totals were bolstered with additional support from the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation golf tournament.

“We truly value our relationship with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Graham,” said Dale Asplund, COO at United Rentals, the largest equipment rental company in the world. “Our partnership showcases how safety, innovation and performance are hallmarks of both United Rentals and RLL.

“With a shared focus on service, we have jointly raised over $1 million for Turns for Troops, and we look forward to continuing to support military service members and veterans.”

Rahal and Indy 500-winning teammate Takuma Sato finished sixth and seventh respectively in the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series standings.