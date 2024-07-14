All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
IndyCar

“Unacceptable” Palou errors dent IndyCar points lead with rare exit at Iowa

The reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion crashed out of the opening race at Iowa on Saturday night

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou’s championship lead took a massive dent after crashing out of the opening race of IndyCar’s double-header round at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night.

Starting third in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Palou quietly remained in the position through the early portion of the 250-lap race as passing was increasingly tough at the repaved 0.894-mile oval.

When the caution waved on lap 80, after a right-front wheel issue slowed the No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda of Graham Rahal, it set up a sequence of pit stops. Andretti Global’s Colton Herta led the field down pit road on lap 84, followed by Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and then Palou.  

After a quick pit stop by the crew, Palou attempted to launch out of the box but was in second gear and stalled the car, losing several spots and falling down to 19th.

Palou then managed to surge up to 12th on merit by lap 175. He moved up one spot when Herta made his second pit stop, but moments later disaster struck.

Palou came out of Turn 4 and was running high when the car snapped around on the front stretch and slewed sideways across the start/finish line, with the left-rear making significant contact with the outside wall before coming to a stop in Turn 1.

The damage was severe enough that Palou was unable to continue, stepping out of the car before the wrecker truck took the car back to the garage to the team, who are forced to make repairs before the second race begins on Sunday at 12 pm ET.

Read Also:

“I think I just lost it out of (Turn) 4,” said Palou, the reigning and two-time IndyCar champion.

“Yeah, driver mistake. There was no reason why I had to push there; just trying to recover from another driver mistake I did in the pits.

“Yeah, unacceptable. Very sorry for the No. 10 car. The car was good, it just wasn’t our day.”

It was Palou’s first retirement since crashing out at Road America in 2022 – 37 races ago.

The two-time champion now holds a 37-point lead (336-299) over Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward in the championship standings with seven races remaining in the 2024 season.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin beats O’Ward, Palou stalls then wrecks
Next article Coyne to replace pain-ridden Harvey with Daly for Iowa Race 2

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
How Will Power pulled off the most unlikely of his 41 IndyCar wins

How Will Power pulled off the most unlikely of his 41 IndyCar wins

IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
How Will Power pulled off the most unlikely of his 41 IndyCar wins
Robb airlifted to hospital after last-lap flip, drivers speak out

Robb airlifted to hospital after last-lap flip, drivers speak out

IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
Robb airlifted to hospital after last-lap flip, drivers speak out
IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid as Race 2 ends in big pile-up

IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid as Race 2 ends in big pile-up

IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid as Race 2 ends in big pile-up
Alex Palou
More from
Alex Palou
O’Ward says Mid-Ohio “feels like first win of the season”

O’Ward says Mid-Ohio “feels like first win of the season”

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
O’Ward says Mid-Ohio “feels like first win of the season”
Palou explains first gear fumble that cost Mid-Ohio IndyCar win

Palou explains first gear fumble that cost Mid-Ohio IndyCar win

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Palou explains first gear fumble that cost Mid-Ohio IndyCar win
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Chip Ganassi Racing
More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Dixon’s IndyCar hybrid failure “could have happened to a lot of cars”

Dixon’s IndyCar hybrid failure “could have happened to a lot of cars”

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Dixon’s IndyCar hybrid failure “could have happened to a lot of cars”
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio

Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

NASCAR to utilize an 'option tire' at Richmond Cup race next month

NASCAR to utilize an 'option tire' at Richmond Cup race next month

NAS NASCAR Cup
NASCAR to utilize an 'option tire' at Richmond Cup race next month
Bowman: "Hard to be satisfied" after missing out on back-to-back wins

Bowman: "Hard to be satisfied" after missing out on back-to-back wins

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono
Bowman: "Hard to be satisfied" after missing out on back-to-back wins
Denny Hamlin: "Not enough laps of green" to catch Blaney

Denny Hamlin: "Not enough laps of green" to catch Blaney

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono
Denny Hamlin: "Not enough laps of green" to catch Blaney
How Will Power pulled off the most unlikely of his 41 IndyCar wins

How Will Power pulled off the most unlikely of his 41 IndyCar wins

Indy IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
How Will Power pulled off the most unlikely of his 41 IndyCar wins

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia