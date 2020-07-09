IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Qualifying 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
106 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

VeeKay says preparation, acclimation helped him shine in GP Indy

shares
comments
VeeKay says preparation, acclimation helped him shine in GP Indy
By:
Jul 9, 2020, 10:01 PM

Ed Carpenter Racing’s rookie Rinus VeeKay says that he spent the month-long gap between the first and second rounds of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series poring over data which ultimately helped him finish fifth in his first road course race at this level.

After crashing in practice and the race at Texas Motor Speedway –  “the biggest setback in my career” – the 2019 Indy Lights runner-up says he threw himself into studying hard for GP Indy with the ECR-Chevrolet team.

“I just spent the whole month looking at onboard [footage] and data – everything I could,” he said. “I was so prepared that I stepped into the car and it felt like I had already done a few days of driving.

“In the first practice we could do quite a few laps. I just started off with braking points that were safe for me, that I didn't lock tires and destroy my tires for the rest of practice.

“I started easy, moments where I thought, ‘If I go further, it will snap or I will lose the car.’ I just built it up very slowly.”
Although he was eliminated in the first segment of qualifying, his best lap time was only 0.1123sec slower than Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi who did make it through to Q2.

Starting 18th, VeeKay was one of several drivers who benefited by pitting not long before his erstwhile Lights rival Oliver Askew caused the race’s only caution period when he crashed into the wall at Turn 14.

Thereafter VeeKay impressed by keeping calm while pressuring one series sophomore, Colton Herta of Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport, and holding off another, Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing. This trio passed the checkered flag covered by a mere 0.6251sec.

“Yeah, I just feel very happy to finally have my first top five in IndyCar,” said the 19-year-old Dutchman. “Have to thank the team for that. It was just a great weekend – makes me smile when I think about it. I got a top five in my second IndyCar race.”

Asked what he learned during the event, VeeKay pointed out: “I really kind of got my first taste of fuel saving in a long stint. I'd never driven more than 15 laps in an IndyCar back-to-back.

“I was kind of tense in the car, so I kind of held my shoulders up, which was hurting at the end of the race. I know not to do that in Road America.

“But also it's just all the little things, pit stops, having a direct race in pit lane… All the things where you can save a little bit of time, it will just be crucial at the end of a race.

“I think overall I just have more experience. I've had 80 more laps in an IndyCar which is something that you take forward. Doing long stints on the red [Firestone’s softer alternate compound], I kind of know how they behave now.

“I think we can go into [this weekend’s double-header] REV Group Grand Prix with the same mentality, hopefully go for more top fives or even a podium…

“Road America is my favorite track. I cannot wait to go there and drive one of the quickest cars in the world on that track.”

VeeKay has two USF2000 wins and one Indy Lights win at the beautiful 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

ECR's livery for VeeKay's #21 ECR-Chevy in this weekend's double-header at Road America.

ECR's livery for VeeKay's #21 ECR-Chevy in this weekend's double-header at Road America.

Photo by: Rinus VeeKay

Next article
Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”

Previous article

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”

Trending Today

NASCAR to equip cars with underglow lighting for All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
27m

NASCAR to equip cars with underglow lighting for All-Star Race

Alonso already messaging Ocon about Renault plans
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Alonso already messaging Ocon about Renault plans

Vettel would go back to Red Bull if offered F1 deal
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel would go back to Red Bull if offered F1 deal

Second race "massive opportunity" to test Ferrari upgrades
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Second race "massive opportunity" to test Ferrari upgrades

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars / Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Ford Performance boss cool on Mustang Supercars bid
Supercars / Supercars

Ford Performance boss cool on Mustang Supercars bid

MotoGP cancels 2020 Austin visit
MotoGP / MotoGP

MotoGP cancels 2020 Austin visit

F1 2020 game review: Does My Team live up to the hype?
Esports / Esports

F1 2020 game review: Does My Team live up to the hype?

Latest news

VeeKay says preparation, acclimation helped him shine in GP Indy
IndyCar / IndyCar
46m

VeeKay says preparation, acclimation helped him shine in GP Indy

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”
IndyCar / IndyCar
1h

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis Prime
IndyCar / IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis

Success of NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheaders rests in fans' hands
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Success of NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheaders rests in fans' hands

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Rinus VeeKay
Teams Ed Carpenter Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso already messaging Ocon about Renault plans

3h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton warned of ‘consequences’ over Kaepernick F1 helmet plan

3h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes, Ferrari set for COVID protocols warning

3h
4
Formula 1

"New" Alonso has shaken off "toxic" baggage, says Renault

5
Supercars

Ford Performance boss cool on Mustang Supercars bid

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

VeeKay says preparation, acclimation helped him shine in GP Indy
IndyCar

VeeKay says preparation, acclimation helped him shine in GP Indy

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”
IndyCar

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis

Success of NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheaders rests in fans' hands
NAS

Success of NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheaders rests in fans' hands

Pagenaud drove GP Indy “with the lion’s spirit”
IndyCar

Pagenaud drove GP Indy “with the lion’s spirit”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.