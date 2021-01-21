Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Indy Lights / Breaking news

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride

shares
comments
Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride
By:

Toby Sowery will join Sting Ray Robb in Juncos Racing’s line-up for the 2021 Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires series.

Before Lights went on hiatus in 2020, the British 24-year-old had shown plenty of promise racing for HMD Motorsports Team Pelfrey, beaten only by Oliver Askew (Andretti Autosport) and Rinus VeeKay (Juncos), who graduated to IndyCar last year.

Sowery beat them both at Portland and added to this victory with six other podiums and six further top fives to clinch his third place in the championship.

Now he will join the reigning Indy Pro 2000 champion Robb in the Juncos line-up, and has high hopes of contending for the title. Juncos earned the Lights championship in 2015 with Spencer Pigot and ’17 with Kyle Kaiser.

“To sign with a championship winning team like Juncos Racing is an exciting opportunity for me and to be able to announce it so early in the year is going to be a great help to prepare for the season ahead,” said Sowery.

“I know the team can help me build on my previous experience and work together to challenge for the title this season. The team has proven themselves by winning the championship in different series, so I am very enthusiastic about our partnership and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel again!”

Team owner Ricardo Juncos said, “We are really looking forward to working with an experienced driver like Toby. I have been watching his progress and he has continued to grow each year, in particular in 2019, so we look to build on this progress and take it in to this season.

“Toby is not only a great addition to our team, a proven winner in Indy Lights, but as a person we look forward to working and competing with him and making the most of the 2021 after a difficult 2020.”

The 2021 season will start along with the NTT IndyCar Series at Barber Motorsports Park, April 9-11.

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos

Previous article

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos
Load comments

About this article

Series Indy Lights
Drivers Toby Sowery
Teams Juncos Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak stars in opening stages
WRC WRC / Leg report

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak stars in opening stages

Alpine F1 team “in good hands” with new management - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine F1 team “in good hands” with new management - Ocon

Latest news

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos

Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift

Megennis completes Andretti’s 2021 Indy Lights line-up
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Megennis completes Andretti’s 2021 Indy Lights line-up

Trending

1
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak stars in opening stages

34min
2
Formula 1

Alpine F1 team “in good hands” with new management - Ocon

1h

Latest news

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride

Indy Lights
30m
Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos

Indy Lights
Jan 15, 2021
Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift

Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift

Indy Lights
Jan 7, 2021
Megennis completes Andretti’s 2021 Indy Lights line-up

Megennis completes Andretti’s 2021 Indy Lights line-up

Indy Lights
Dec 22, 2020
Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021

Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021

Indy Lights
Dec 21, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.