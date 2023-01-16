Reynolds lands Mercedes Bathurst drive

The trio will form a Pro-Am entry in a Mercedes AMG run by Volante Rosso Motorsport for the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener.

It will be one of nine AMGs entered for the event, a new record when it comes to a single make and model.

For Reynolds this will be a seventh Bathurst 12 Hour start and a return to Mercedes hardware after sharing an Audi with Bates and Cam Waters last year.

For Love this will be his GT3 debut at the Bathurst 12 Hour, however the Europe-based Aussie did star during the three-hour GT race at Mount Panorama last November.

Experienced amateur Bates, meanwhile, will make a fifth 12 Hour start and first in a Mercedes after making the jump from Audi.

"The transition to Mercedes-AMG was a big decision however I felt it was time for a change in surroundings this year both with team and car," said Bates.

"I've been with Audi for several years and I love the car and [Melbourne Performance Centre] were great to race with, but I felt it was time for a change.

A new environment [and] new car has reinvigorated me after a tough 2022 on and off the field.

"To say I am excited is an understatement. I'm champing at the bit to start 2023 and there's no better way than the Bathurst 12 Hour.

"It's an exciting team. Dave is a good mate and a great driver and we've driven together a lot.

"Jordan has been in AMGs for some time now and is a fantastic young talent, he showed last year what he could do."

Reynolds welcomed the move to the Mercedes given his past experience with the brand.

"I think I kind of understand that car more than the Audi," he said. "The AMG I've been relatively speedy in before.

"It might suit Tony a bit better as well. Having Jordan Love come in as the gun for hire means he'll probably do most and I'll just do the afternoon shift and enjoy it!"

Love added: "I got a teaser at the end of last year in the three-hour so I'm pretty pumped to be heading there.

"To have the 12 Hour back at the start of the year where it belongs and with a strong field is going to be great.

"To be teaming up with Batesy and Reynolds means we've not only got a strong line-up, but will have a good time doing it too. I'm super pumped.

"The car was mega at the three-hour and I got along with everyone at the team really well. They're a great bunch of guys and I'm super keen to be back with them for a second race at the big one."

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.