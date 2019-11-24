MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Valencia November testing / Breaking news

Marquez: Honda adaptation smoother than expected

shares
comments
Marquez: Honda adaptation smoother than expected
By:
Nov 24, 2019, 10:06 AM

Honda's new MotoGP signing Alex Marquez says he was more comfortable with the RC213V bike than he expected to be in Valencia testing.

Marquez, drafted in to partner his brother Marc at Repsol Honda in place of the retiring Jorge Lorenzo, recovered from an early shunt in the two-day Valencia test to end up 22nd-fastest, two seconds down on pace-setter Maverick Vinales.

Honda's bike has a reputation for being particularly physical and unwieldy compared to its rivals' machines, but Marquez said he quickly felt at ease with the RC213V, albeit with the caveat that he wasn't anywhere near the limit.

Asked how his adaptation was going, he said: "Better than I expect, especially in the position side - Honda's a small bike but I feel comfortable on the bike already now. Still some improvement to do to be a little bit more comfortable, but really good, about position.

"Difficult or easy bike? I need to be more close, I need to find more the limits to say if it's an easy or difficult bike.

"At the moment I feel everything comfortable, everything good, so I need to keep going like this, keep improving, find the limits to know what I need to improve more."

Read Also:

Team boss Alberto Puig credited Marquez for bouncing back swiftly after his initial shunt.

"He was not super-fast, but at least he was making constant progress to understand the bike," Puig added, speaking to motogp.com.

"I think he didn't want to push maybe too much, to avoid a crash. The guy is listening, the guy has a lot of interest to learn - it's what we expected."

Marquez said he was trying to learn from all the riders he ran with on track during the two-day test.

These riders included his six-time MotoGP champion brother, who followed his teammate for a stretch during the second day.

"He's riding not so bad," Marc said of Alex, speaking to MotoGP.com. "At the moment [he's] struggling where is the most difficult point with Honda bike, that is the last part on the brakes.

"It's there where I crashed many times, where Cal [Crutchlow] crashed many times, it's the most critical point. But yeah, it takes time, of course."

Additional reporting to Matteo Nugnes

Next article
Mir: Suzuki needs just one fix to fight for wins everywhere

Previous article

Mir: Suzuki needs just one fix to fight for wins everywhere
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia November testing
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Alex Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Stanaway may never race again

1h
2
Supercars

Van Gisbergen hit with Newcastle grid penalty

3
Supercars

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup wins, Penske seals teams' title

3h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull: "Important" recent form can help keep Honda in F1

5
Formula 1

Hamilton can learn from "gloves off" Brazilian GP

1h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Marquez: Honda adaptation smoother than expected
MGP

Marquez: Honda adaptation smoother than expected

Mir: Suzuki needs just one fix to fight for wins everywhere
MGP

Mir: Suzuki needs just one fix to fight for wins everywhere

Binder was "lost" on KTM before following Pedrosa
MGP

Binder was "lost" on KTM before following Pedrosa

Honda's 2020 bike no easier to ride, says Crutchlow
MGP

Honda's 2020 bike no easier to ride, says Crutchlow

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.