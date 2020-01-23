MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
273 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
279 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
293 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati unveils livery for 2020 MotoGP campaign

shares
comments
Ducati unveils livery for 2020 MotoGP campaign
By:
Jan 23, 2020, 7:22 PM

Ducati has become the first MotoGP team to unveil the colours its factory team GP20s will run this season at its official launch event in Bologna on Thursday.

The Italian manufacturer comes into 2020 with an unchanged line-up of three-time MotoGP championship runner-up Andrea Dovizioso and one-time race winner Danilo Petrucci.

Rumours at the end of last year suggested Ducati was looking to replace Petrucci – whose form suffered in the second half of the season – with Pramac’s Jack Miller, though Motorsport.com understands the buyout clause in Petrucci’s contract would have proven too costly.

Ducati finished third in the constructors’ standings last year, with Yamaha beating the Italian firm by three points despite winning one fewer race.

With the marque showing off a largely unchanged dark red livery on a GP19, the most notable feature is the return of Mission Winnow branding from main sponsor Philip Morris – which was removed from the bikes late last season.

Commenting on the launch of its 2020 campaign, Ducati General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna said: “From the rider point of view, we haven’t changed anything, and honestly speaking I am very happy about that.

“We did last year the first part of the season really good, and I think we have the possibility to improve the achievements that we did last year.

“So the target will be exactly the same of the last two years; fighting for the world championship, and if possible achieve the result to win the world championship.

“It’s not easy, like usual we have a lot of riders that can fight for the final results.

“For sure our most important competitor will be [Marc] Marquez and Honda, but in the last part of the season we watched a number of riders improve quite a lot. So, I expect the fighting for the 2020 championship will be really difficult, more difficult than in 2019.”

Testing begins at Sepang in Malaysia on February 7-9, with one final three-day outing taking place in Qatar on February 22-24.

Slider
List

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
1/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
2/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
3/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
4/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
5/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
6/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
7/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
8/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
9/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
10/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
11/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Ducati Desmosedici GP20

Ducati Desmosedici GP20
12/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Ducati Desmosedici GP20

Ducati Desmosedici GP20
13/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Ducati Desmosedici GP20

Ducati Desmosedici GP20
14/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Ducati Desmosedici GP20

Ducati Desmosedici GP20
15/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Ducati Desmosedici GP20

Ducati Desmosedici GP20
16/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Ducati Desmosedici GP20

Ducati Desmosedici GP20
17/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Ducati Desmosedici GP20

Ducati Desmosedici GP20
18/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Ducati Desmosedici GP20

Ducati Desmosedici GP20
19/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Ducati Desmosedici GP20

Ducati Desmosedici GP20
20/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Ducati Desmosedici GP20

Ducati Desmosedici GP20
21/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
22/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
23/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Michele Pirro, Ducati Team

Michele Pirro, Ducati Team
24/24

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Next article
Ducati poised to kick off 2020 MotoGP launches

Previous article

Ducati poised to kick off 2020 MotoGP launches
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars Mustang rear wing altered for 2020

2
Formula 1

The secrets that show Mercedes F1 power is still king

3
Formula 1

Marko rules out further Red Bull F1 call-ups for ex-juniors

4
Supercars

Is WAU's rookie Supercars signing the real deal?

5
Supercars

Team 18 unveils expanded engineering team

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Ducati unveils livery for 2020 MotoGP campaign
MGP

Ducati unveils livery for 2020 MotoGP campaign

Ducati poised to kick off 2020 MotoGP launches
MGP

Ducati poised to kick off 2020 MotoGP launches

Marquez: Surgery recovery harder than last year
MGP

Marquez: Surgery recovery harder than last year

Yamaha wants 2020 bike that's easier to "fight" with
MGP

Yamaha wants 2020 bike that's easier to "fight" with

Iannone's doping appeal hearing date set
MGP

Iannone's doping appeal hearing date set

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.