MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
262 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
270 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
276 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
290 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco: Lorenzo's Ducati wins "very positive for me"

shares
comments
Zarco: Lorenzo's Ducati wins "very positive for me"
By:
Jan 26, 2020, 4:05 PM

Johann Zarco says Jorge Lorenzo’s ability to win on the Ducati is a "positive example" for him ahead of his first season on a Desmosedici in Avintia colours in 2020.

The double Moto2 world champion signed a deal directly with Ducati to join the customer Avintia squad aboard a GP19 late last year, despite initially shunning the link and branding Avintia “not a top team”.

Zarco endured a troubled half-season on the KTM last year, which led him to terminating a two-year deal early before being dismissed outright after Misano and ending up on the LCR Honda in place of an injured Takaaki Nakagami for the final three races.

Lorenzo, who retired at the end of last season after similar difficulties in adapting to the Honda, famously struggled to get to grips with the Ducati initially in 2017 after nine years aboard Yamahas.

But he emerged as a race winner the following season after several key upgrades – chiefly a modified fuel tank – were delivered and allowed him to properly utilise his riding style.

“Lorenzo’s example is very positive for me,” Zarco told Motosprint. “Because he has a very particular style; it is a unique style, so clean and precise that if he does not have the right feeling he cannot be fast.

“And he has always been without half measures – slow or winning with Ducati, which makes me think that Ducati engineers managed to adapt to him.

“When he won [at Mugello, Catalunya and Austria], we saw a pure Lorenzo.”

Building on this, Zarco called Ducati’s ability to adapt to its riders’ demands its “strong point”, and says this has “opened up more possibilities” for the likes of Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci and Pramac’s Jack Miller.

“They [Ducati] are able to go in the rider’s direction, while Honda – which has a rider as strong as Marc [Marquez] – they are more ‘conservative'.

“Ducati has opened up more possibilities with Dovizioso, Petrucci, Miller, who have podium level. That’s why I only have to work on my motivations, my determination and my speed.”

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Though Zarco’s three-race stint on the Honda with LCR only yielded three points, he was able to “recover the feeling” he had lost while riding the KTM.

“With what I suffered with the KTM, I was delighted to recover the feeling with the Honda,” he said.

“It was risky, yes, but I hadn’t been able to fast on a motorcycle that wins with Marquez, it meant that maybe it was better to quit – a bit like what happened to Lorenzo.

“I don’t know why he couldn’t feel comfortable with the Honda. Maybe due to physical problems, and I understand his decision to retire.

“I didn’t get a podium with the Honda, but I wasn’t slow. So the Ducati challenge doesn’t scare me.

“Of course, I couldn’t do well with the KTM, but they don’t have a motorcycle that wins races either.

“Lorenzo suffered a little and the won with the Ducati, but in general many riders with different styles have managed to do well with the Desmosedici.

“So, I think it’s a fairly homogenous motorcycle. That gives me confidence.”

Next article
Ducati unveils livery for 2020 MotoGP campaign

Previous article

Ducati unveils livery for 2020 MotoGP campaign
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Johann Zarco , Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now , Avintia Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
General

The best and the worst of Formula One

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Zarco: Lorenzo's Ducati wins "very positive for me"
MGP

Zarco: Lorenzo's Ducati wins "very positive for me"

Ducati unveils livery for 2020 MotoGP campaign
MGP

Ducati unveils livery for 2020 MotoGP campaign

Ducati poised to kick off 2020 MotoGP launches
MGP

Ducati poised to kick off 2020 MotoGP launches

Marquez: Surgery recovery harder than last year
MGP

Marquez: Surgery recovery harder than last year

Yamaha wants 2020 bike that's easier to "fight" with
MGP

Yamaha wants 2020 bike that's easier to "fight" with

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.