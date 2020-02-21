MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
264 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Qatar GP / Breaking news

Suspended Iannone unlikely to race in MotoGP opener

Tickets
shares
comments
Suspended Iannone unlikely to race in MotoGP opener
By:
Feb 21, 2020, 4:27 PM

Andrea Iannone now looks unlikely to make the first race of the 2020 MotoGP season in Qatar next month, as a resolution on his doping case still hasn't been found.

Iannone is currently under suspension from MotoGP governing body the FIM after failing a World Anti-Doping Agency [WADA] drug test during last year's Malaysian Grand Prix – with a second urine sample subsequently provided also testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

An FIM hearing took place earlier this month in Switzerland where Iannone argued his case, with the Aprilia rider adamant of his innocence, though no verdict was taken then.

Since then he has submitted hair samples for testing due to the increased accuracy such samples provide.

A verdict on Iannone was expected last week, however the case is dragging on due to the involved parties disagreeing on elements of the evidence.

Read Also:

Iannone will miss this weekend's final pre-season test in Qatar - though was present at the team's launch presentation on Friday at Losail – and is looking increasingly unlikely to line up on the grid in the country for the first race of the season in a fortnight.

Commenting on the case, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola told Motorsport.com: "What I can say is that all the precedents of athletes who have presented the capillary analysis as evidence have won by resorting to the Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS).

"What happens is that it requires more time, which is precisely what we don't have. With the scientific evidence presented by Andrea's defense, things cannot go wrong because those tests are unequivocal."

Should Iannone be unable to race, Rivola confirms test rider Bradley Smith will contest the Qatar Grand Prix.

"In the event that Andrea can't ride [in Qatar], Bradley deserves to take his place for all the work he has done."

Rivola has previously stated that Aprilia would likely drop Iannone should he be handed a lengthy ban by the FIM, but insisted to Motorsport.com at the Sepang test that keeping him for 2021 alongside Aleix Espargaro was "our target".

"For sure our target is to keep Aleix – I would even say Andrea, if we can," Rivola stated.

Next article
Aprilia reveals 2020 MotoGP livery

Previous article

Aprilia reveals 2020 MotoGP livery
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar GP Tickets
Drivers Andrea Iannone Shop Now
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
FP1 Starts in
13 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
05:40
13:40
FP2
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
10:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
05:15
13:15
FP4
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
09:20
17:20
Q1
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:00
18:00
Q2
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:25
18:25
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
11:00
18:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

2
MotoGP

Suspended Iannone unlikely to race in MotoGP opener

42m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari not as fast as Mercedes, Red Bull - Binotto

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari will seek FIA clarification on DAS

2h
5
Formula 1

Bottas feels rivals will struggle to copy DAS

2h

Latest videos

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

Latest news

Suspended Iannone unlikely to race in MotoGP opener
MGP

Suspended Iannone unlikely to race in MotoGP opener

Aprilia reveals 2020 MotoGP livery
MGP

Aprilia reveals 2020 MotoGP livery

What "unique" Marquez deal says about his ambition
MGP

What "unique" Marquez deal says about his ambition

Thailand GP to go ahead despite coronavirus threat
MGP

Thailand GP to go ahead despite coronavirus threat

LCR reveals Crutchlow's livery for 2020 season
MGP

LCR reveals Crutchlow's livery for 2020 season

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.