MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
264 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia reveals 2020 MotoGP livery

shares
comments
Aprilia reveals 2020 MotoGP livery
By:
Feb 21, 2020, 1:50 PM

The Aprilia Racing Gresini team became the final MotoGP manufacturer to unveil the colours its bikes will sport during the 2020 season.

This season will be Aprilia's sixth since it returned to MotoGP in 2015 with a works effort in conjunction with Fausto Gresini's satellite team.

Aprilia is due to field Aleix Espargaro and Andrea Iannone again this year, though the latter is currently suspended by MotoGP's governing body for a doping infringement – something both he and Aprilia are adamant he did not commit.

A decision on Iannone's case was expected last week, but so far he remains in limbo and will not be present at this week's final pre-season test in Qatar.

Test rider Bradley Smith will be present at the test and will take over from Iannone – who was involved in the livery launch - at the first race should he be unable to compete.

Pulling the wraps off of its colours in Qatar a day before testing gets underway, Aprilia revealed a livery largely similar to what it ran last year.

Aprilia's 2020 RS-GP has been described as a "revolution" by the marque, with the bike making an impressive on-track debut at the Sepang test a fortnight ago.

Espargaro finished 10th overall, 0.345 seconds off the pace, and put in an encouraging 12-lap long run on the final day at Sepang of consistent mid-1m59s laps.

The Spaniard admits the RS-GP is still missing out on acceleration relative to its rivals, and reliability remains a question mark – with the latter the main focus for Aprilia in the Qatar test.

Having had just one '20-spec bike for Espargaro and test riders Smith and Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia will have two bikes for Espargaro and Smith for the Qatar test.

 

Next article
What "unique" Marquez deal says about his ambition

Previous article

What "unique" Marquez deal says about his ambition
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Teams Aprilia Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
FP1 Starts in
13 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
05:40
13:40
FP2
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
10:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
05:15
13:15
FP4
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
09:20
17:20
Q1
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:00
18:00
Q2
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:25
18:25
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
11:00
18:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo says testing feels normal again after 2019 "anomaly"

3h
3
Formula 1

DAS will not be allowed in F1 in 2021

4
Formula 1

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal

5
Formula E

Powell joins Formula E rookie test with Virgin

Latest videos

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

Latest news

Aprilia reveals 2020 MotoGP livery
MGP

Aprilia reveals 2020 MotoGP livery

What "unique" Marquez deal says about his ambition
MGP

What "unique" Marquez deal says about his ambition

Thailand GP to go ahead despite coronavirus threat
MGP

Thailand GP to go ahead despite coronavirus threat

LCR reveals Crutchlow's livery for 2020 season
MGP

LCR reveals Crutchlow's livery for 2020 season

Marquez signs four-year extension with Honda
MGP

Marquez signs four-year extension with Honda

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.