MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM insists engine freeze won't slow its progress

shares
comments
KTM insists engine freeze won't slow its progress
By:
May 31, 2020, 12:11 PM

KTM insists that the MotoGP engine freeze introduced to control costs in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic will not affect its progress.

The Austrian marque became the first to resume testing this week since the COVID-19 crisis placed the 2020 campaign on hold, as it undertook two days of running at the Red Bull Ring with Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa on Wednesday and Thursday.

Amid the disruption, MotoGP teams agreed to freeze engine and aerodynamic development until 2021, although concession manufacturers KTM and Aprilia were granted an exemption to be able to work on their engines for longer before the season is planned to begin in July.

In three seasons of riding for KTM, Espargaro has risen from 17th in the points standings in 2017 to 14th in 2018 - scoring the squad's first podium at Valencia - and then to 11th last year.

While the halting of engine development might be expected to delay KTM's progress, the outfit's sporting director Pit Beirer says he doesn't expect the rule to change its situation.

"I don't think the engine freeze will affect our progress," Beirer told Motorsport.com. "We had been preparing very well with a view to Qatar and I think we will be able to compete at the level we would have reached in Doha, which was satisfactory.

"We are getting closer to the fastest. At this point we can't cut as much time or as fast as we did at the beginning, when we were far away from them. The others, like us, are also working hard. If development is frozen, it's frozen for them too."

Beirer stated previously that, despite being able to modify its engine until June 29 along with Aprilia, KTM will not further modify its engine before the season.

The German underlined his support for the measures that MotoGP has taken to try and protect the championship from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, which also included a financial aid package aimed at the independent teams.

"I think it's very good that for the moment we've decided to leave our weapons on the table and try to save MotoGP together," Beirer said.

"It's time to think about everyone's business instead of focusing on oneself. We are all rivals, but we all feed off the same thing."

Related video

Next article
Why Miller's Ducati move represents change of guard in MotoGP

Previous article

Why Miller's Ducati move represents change of guard in MotoGP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Trending

1
Formula 1

How di Grassi nearly landed a 2009 F1 chance

3h
2
Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

3
Esports

Courtney to make Tickford debut in Supercars Eseries

4
Formula 1

The beginning of the end for Webber at Red Bull

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo expecting "chaos" when F1 season resumes

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

KTM insists engine freeze won't slow its progress
MGP

KTM insists engine freeze won't slow its progress

Why Miller's Ducati move represents change of guard in MotoGP
MGP

Why Miller's Ducati move represents change of guard in MotoGP

Silverstone, Phillip Island MotoGP rounds called off
MGP

Silverstone, Phillip Island MotoGP rounds called off

KTM completes private two-day MotoGP test
MGP

KTM completes private two-day MotoGP test

Espargaro "really close" to new Aprilia contract
MGP

Espargaro "really close" to new Aprilia contract

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.