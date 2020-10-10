MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Warm Up in
17 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / French GP / Qualifying report

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

shares
comments
Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez
By:

Fabio Quartararo beat Jack Miller to MotoGP pole in a dramatic French Grand Prix qualifying, with Joan Mir only 14th after failing to get out of Q1.

Qualifying was delayed owing to an oil spill caused by Miguel Oliveira’s Tech 3 KTM expiring 13 minutes into FP4.

When Q2 finally got under way, Yamaha took charge of the top of the timesheets as they did in FP3 and FP4, with Catalunya poleman Franco Morbidelli setting the early pace with a 1m32.393s. 

His Petronasstablemate Quartararo beat this just a moment later with a 1m31.679s, which he improved to a 1m31.665s on the following tour. 

Pramac’s Francesco Bagnaia split the Yamaha’s on the provisional front row in second having come through Q1 alongside fellow Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci. 

Quartararo’s 1m31.665s came under immense threat as the session ticked into its final two minutes, with Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso jumping up to second before the injured Cal Crutchlow missed out by just 0.021 seconds.

Jack Miller toppled Quartararo’s time with a 1m31.537s on his final lap, but Quartararo was lighting up the timing screens on his last effort.

Under a tenth up as he entered the third sector, home hero Quartararo monstered the final split to produce a 1m31.315s to claim his first pole since the Andalusian GP in July by 0.222s.

Miller held onto second ahead of Petrucci, who secured his first front row start since the 2019 Italian GP weekend.

Crutchlow will head the second row on his LCR Honda despite still suffering with complications from surgery on his right arm in August, while Maverick Vinales on the Yamaha and Dovizioso line up alongside.

Bagnaia was shuffled back to seventh in the end ahead of Pol Espargaro’s KTM and Johann Zarco on the Avintia Ducati.

Valentino Rossi put in a charge for pole late on, but could only manage 10th on his Yamaha ahead of early pacesetter Morbidelli and Oliveira.

Mir’s difficult Saturday continued into qualifying, after a crash in FP3 left him stranded in Q1.

The Suzuki rider did hold a Q2 place in the closing stages of Q1, but his 1m32.187s wasn’t good enough to stop Pramac’s Bagnaia from demoting him, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami worsening the situation by jumping up to 13th. 

Mir’s 14th is his worst qualifying of the year and he will be joined on the fifth row by Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, with the sister Suzuki of Alex Rins only 16th after suffering another crash in FP4.

A late crash for Brad Binder at the Musee left-hander stopped him advancing on 17th on the KTM, with Alex Marquez shuffled back to 18th on the Honda after an early stint in the top two.

Bradley Smith on the sister Aprilia, Tech 3’s Iker Lecuona, Honda’s Stefan Bradl and the Avintia Ducati of Tito Rabat complete the field.

Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.315
2 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'31.537 0.222
3 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'31.674 0.359
4 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'31.686 0.371
5 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'31.719 0.404
6 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'31.722 0.407
7 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'31.752 0.437
8 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'31.795 0.480
9 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.832 0.517
10 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'31.889 0.574
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'31.891 0.576
12 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'32.009 0.694
View full results

Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'31.952
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'32.054 0.102
3 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'32.179 0.227
4 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'32.187 0.235
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'32.539 0.587
6 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'32.757 0.805
7 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'32.766 0.814
8 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'32.774 0.822
9 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'32.833 0.881
10 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'32.859 0.907
11 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'32.861 0.909
12 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'33.610 1.658
View full results
Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46

Previous article

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Sub-event Q2
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Live: Follow Eifel GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Eifel GP qualifying as it happens

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Bristol II: Juan Pablo Montoya preview
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Bristol II: Juan Pablo Montoya preview

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

Ducati to keep Bagnaia and Zarco, teams undecided
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati to keep Bagnaia and Zarco, teams undecided

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return

Latest news

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez
MGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3

Did a ‘useless’ Friday reveal the mindset of a MotoGP title contender? Prime
MGP MotoGP / Analysis

Did a ‘useless’ Friday reveal the mindset of a MotoGP title contender?

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Eifel GP qualifying as it happens

52m
2
Formula 1

Unwell Stroll misses Nurburgring FP3, Hulkenberg on stand-by

2h
3
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

4
NASCAR Cup

Bristol II: Juan Pablo Montoya preview

5
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced

Latest news

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez
MGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46
MGP

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3
MGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3

Did a ‘useless’ Friday reveal the mindset of a MotoGP title contender?
MGP

Did a ‘useless’ Friday reveal the mindset of a MotoGP title contender?

KTM finally debuts MotoGP holeshot start device
MGP

KTM finally debuts MotoGP holeshot start device

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.