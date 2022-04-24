Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP rookie Fernandez out of Portuguese GP after crash Next / Quartararo: Portugal win special after “tough to accept” 2022 form
MotoGP / Portugal GP Race report

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo takes points lead with dominant win

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo dominated a dramatic Portuguese Grand Prix to take the lead in the championship after Enea Bastianini crashed out.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo takes points lead with dominant win

Quartararo hadn’t won a race since Silverstone 2021 last August, but surmounted early leader Joan Mir on the fourth lap and romped to a crucial first win of a so far difficult season. 

Mir streaked away off the line from second on the grid to lead a race for the first time since his title-winning season in 2020, while Quartararo leaped from fifth to third.  

Between the two champions was Pramac poleman Johann Zarco, but Quartararo mugged second off of him into the Turn 3 right-hander as Mir pulled around six tenths clear at the front.  

Zarco was briefly shoved back to fifth by factory Ducati counterpart Jack Miller and the LCR Honda of Alex Marquez – though Zarco quickly got back into the podium places by the end of the second tour.  

Quartararo ate into Mir’s lead on the second lap and was soon within striking distance, with the Yamaha rider making his move into Turn 1 on the fourth tour having nailed his run out of the sweeping downhill final corner and taken profit of the Suzuki’s tow.  

Immediately Quartararo opened up a lead of close to a second and would continue to extend that as Mir dropped back into the clutches of Zarco.  

Zarco would make a failed attempt at taking second from Mir at the start of lap 16, the Pramac rider running wide at the first corner.  

But he made the pass stick next time around, with Mir now forced to fend of Miller for the final podium place.  

Miller would get a run on Mir into the first corner as they started lap 19 of 25, but would lose the front of his Ducati under braking and wipe out the Suzuki rider.  

Race direction has placed the incident under investigation.  

This promoted Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro up to third, with the Argentina winner embroiled early on in a battle with Alex Marquez, KTM’s Miguel Oliveira and a hard-charging Alex Rins on the second factory Suzuki.  

Rins qualified down in 23rd after making a strategy error in the wet-to-dry Q1 session, but on the opening lap rocketed to 11th and marched his way through the bottom half of the top 10.  

On lap eight Rins picked Oliveira’s pocket at Turn 10 and went around the outside of Alex Marquez at Turn 10 to move into fifth.  

At the front, Quartararo controlled the pace and managed to move over six seconds clear of Zarco at one stage as he went untroubled to the chequered flag to claim the first victory of his title defence.  

Zarco would come under threat from Aleix Espargaro over the final laps, but held firm to score his second podium of 2022 ahead of the Aprilia rider.  

Rins’ incredible salvage job took him to fourth and puts him equal on points with Quartararo at the top of the standings (though the latter leads by virtue of his victory). 

Both riders have launched eight points clear of erstwhile championship leader Bastianini who crashed on the 10th lap having been battling at the fringes of the top 10.  

Home hero Miguel Oliveira completed the top five on his factory KTM, while teammate Brad Binder crashed out.  

Marc Marquez beat his LCR Honda-mounted brother Alex Marquez by 0.020s across the line after the pair engaged in a heated battle for sixth in the closing stages.  

The six-time world champion had a similarly tight battle with teammate Pol Espargaro in the early stages, but came out on top, while the latter was shuffled back to ninth behind Francesco Bagnaia on the Ducati – the pair making contact on the final lap at Turn 9. 

Bagnaia was cleared to race this morning after a heavy crash in qualifying left him last on the grid. 

The top 10 was completed by Maverick Vinales on the second Aprilia, with RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso, VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini, Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, Tech 3 KTM rookie Remy Gardner and the sister VR46 bike of Marco Bezzecchi taking the final points.  

A crash for Takaaki Nakagami left him in 16th ahead of RNF rookie Darryn Binder, while Aprilia wildcard Lorenzo Savadori, Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Pramac’s Jorge Martin all failed to make the chequered flag.  

Portuguese MotoGP - Race results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha
2 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 5.409
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 6.068
4 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 9.633
5 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 13.573
6 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 16.163
7 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 16.183
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 16.511
9 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 16.769
10 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 18.063
11 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 29.029
12 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 29.249
13 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 33.354
14 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 40.205
15 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 46.052
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 49.569
17 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 50.303
Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia
Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati
Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki
Australia Jack Miller
Ducati
South Africa Brad Binder
KTM
Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati
Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati
View full results
shares
comments
MotoGP rookie Fernandez out of Portuguese GP after crash
Previous article

MotoGP rookie Fernandez out of Portuguese GP after crash
Next article

Quartararo: Portugal win special after “tough to accept” 2022 form

Quartararo: Portugal win special after “tough to accept” 2022 form
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Honda has "serious problems" with 2022 MotoGP bike Portugal GP
MotoGP

Honda has "serious problems" with 2022 MotoGP bike

Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle Portugal GP
MotoGP

Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Latest news

Honda has "serious problems" with 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda has "serious problems" with 2022 MotoGP bike

Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle

Marquez "not in my sweet moment" in MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "not in my sweet moment" in MotoGP in 2022

Quartararo: Portugal win special after “tough to accept” 2022 form
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Portugal win special after “tough to accept” 2022 form

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.