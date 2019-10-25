Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash

The Petronas Yamaha rookie suffered a major highside in the closing moments of FP1 at the Siberia left-hander, and was taken straight to the medical centre.

While any serious injury to the Frenchman was swiftly ruled out, with MotoGP's medical staff declaring him fit to continue, he required further treatment to a hematoma in his left ankle.

As such, he will sit out FP2 due to the painkillers he was administered.

Quartararo explained that his crash was a result of not having enough experience in wet conditions in MotoGP.

A team statement said Quartararo's condition will be monitored and an update will be provided before Saturday morning's third practice session.