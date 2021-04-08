MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
129 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
143 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
157 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
164 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
177 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
205 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
220 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”
MotoGP / Breaking news

No change to Spielberg Turn 2 after horror MotoGP crash

By:
Co-author:
Gerald Dirnbeck

No changes will be made to the Red Bull Ring's Turn 2 layout following the horror collision between Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli in the 2020 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

No change to Spielberg Turn 2 after horror MotoGP crash

Zarco and Morbidelli collided at 200mph through the Turn 2 kink at the Austrian venue in the first of two Red Bull Races last year, with their errant motorcycles narrowly missing Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales up at Turn 3.

Zarco was handed a pitlane start for the incident, while MotoGP had the circuit install a barrier at the top of the hill to stop a repeat of the Rossi/Vinales moment for the Styrian GP.

There was much discussion about a need to perhaps alter that section of circuit to knock off some of the speed riders were reaching through Turn 2.

However, in an interview with Motorsport.com's German language edition, Spielberg’s race director Andy Meklau has confirmed the layout itself will remain as it was in 2020.

He also revealed the Turn 3 wall will stay in place, while the gravel trap on the exit of Turn 2 and the approach to Turn 3 has been extended after Morbidelli’s bike wasn’t deemed to have slowed enough after the clash.

“This is how it is homologated for 2021 and this is how we will contest the grand prix weekend", Meklau said.

“Everything was implemented according to the FIM requirements.

“The Red Bull Ring and Projekt Spielberg are doing everything to ensure that the races are safe.

“As the person responsible, I can only say that a race has to go safely for everyone involved, including the sport's attendant.

“Safety is the top priority. If the motorcycles get even faster, you can discuss a chicane again.

“You will see. That is up to the FIM. They are responsible for ensuring that the route is safe and that it is approved.

“The race tracks adapt over the years. A race track continues to develop.

“Over the past ten years I have followed what we have implemented structurally with regard to safety.

“That is exemplary. The Red Bull Ring is a showcase course.”

This year’s Austrian Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 15 August as the first race after the summer break.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

Previous article

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

2
Formula 1

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

1h
3
MotoGP

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

4
Formula 1

Why the FIA has got tough on F1 car inspections

5
Formula 1

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history

Latest news
No change to Spielberg Turn 2 after horror MotoGP crash
MotoGP

No change to Spielberg Turn 2 after horror MotoGP crash

19m
Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”
MotoGP

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

Apr 7, 2021
Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight
MotoGP

Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight

Apr 7, 2021
Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Apr 6, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

The last 20 winners in MotoGP 03:20
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

The last 20 winners in MotoGP

All Ducati Corse riders 03:30
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Ducati Corse riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable” Doha GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Doha GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021

Trending Today

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

Why the FIA has got tough on F1 car inspections
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the FIA has got tough on F1 car inspections

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue

How Jim Clark's stats still hold up, more than 50 years on
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Jim Clark's stats still hold up, more than 50 years on

AlphaTauri should have "nice step forward" by Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri should have "nice step forward" by Spain

Latest news

No change to Spielberg Turn 2 after horror MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

No change to Spielberg Turn 2 after horror MotoGP crash

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.