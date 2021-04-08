No change to Spielberg Turn 2 after horror MotoGP crash

Zarco and Morbidelli collided at 200mph through the Turn 2 kink at the Austrian venue in the first of two Red Bull Races last year, with their errant motorcycles narrowly missing Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales up at Turn 3.

Zarco was handed a pitlane start for the incident, while MotoGP had the circuit install a barrier at the top of the hill to stop a repeat of the Rossi/Vinales moment for the Styrian GP.

There was much discussion about a need to perhaps alter that section of circuit to knock off some of the speed riders were reaching through Turn 2.

However, in an interview with Motorsport.com's German language edition, Spielberg’s race director Andy Meklau has confirmed the layout itself will remain as it was in 2020.

He also revealed the Turn 3 wall will stay in place, while the gravel trap on the exit of Turn 2 and the approach to Turn 3 has been extended after Morbidelli’s bike wasn’t deemed to have slowed enough after the clash.

“This is how it is homologated for 2021 and this is how we will contest the grand prix weekend", Meklau said.

“Everything was implemented according to the FIM requirements.

“The Red Bull Ring and Projekt Spielberg are doing everything to ensure that the races are safe.

“As the person responsible, I can only say that a race has to go safely for everyone involved, including the sport's attendant.

“Safety is the top priority. If the motorcycles get even faster, you can discuss a chicane again.

“You will see. That is up to the FIM. They are responsible for ensuring that the route is safe and that it is approved.

“The race tracks adapt over the years. A race track continues to develop.

“Over the past ten years I have followed what we have implemented structurally with regard to safety.

“That is exemplary. The Red Bull Ring is a showcase course.”

This year’s Austrian Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 15 August as the first race after the summer break.

