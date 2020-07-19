2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
Austin Dillon won Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in a shock 1-2 finish for Richard Childress Racing.
Dillon captured his third career win and his first of the 2020 season after a late-race call to take two tires, gaining track position. Teammate Tyler Reddick finished second in a career-best result for the rookie.
Check out the complete race results from a wild day of racing at TMS:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Laps Led
|Points
|1
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|334
|22
|40
|2
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|334
|5
|42
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|334
|22
|43
|4
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|334
|11
|43
|5
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|334
|40
|46
|6
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|334
|7
|33
|7
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|334
|150
|50
|8
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|334
|41
|9
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|334
|15
|28
|10
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|334
|35
|30
|11
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|334
|26
|12
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|334
|29
|13
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|334
|24
|14
|43
|Bubba Wallace
|Chevrolet
|334
|23
|15
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|334
|22
|16
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|Ford
|334
|21
|17
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|334
|1
|20
|18
|42
|Matt Kenseth
|Chevrolet
|334
|19
|19
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|333
|20
|20
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|333
|11
|25
|21
|95
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|331
|16
|22
|38
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Ford
|331
|15
|23
|96
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|329
|14
|24
|77
|J.J. Yeley
|Chevrolet
|328
|25
|27
|Gray Gaulding
|Ford
|323
|26
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|322
|15
|27
|15
|Brennan Poole
|Chevrolet
|322
|10
|28
|7
|Reed Sorenson
|Chevrolet
|322
|9
|29
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|320
|15
|11
|30
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|319
|7
|31
|53
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|318
|32
|51
|Joey Gase
|Ford
|318
|33
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|318
|34
|00
|Quin Houff
|Chevrolet
|295
|1
|35
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|263
|1
|36
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|254
|37
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|252
|7
|38
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|221
|39
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|219
|40
|37
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|217
