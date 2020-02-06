2020 Daytona 500 entry list released
43 teams are entered for the 2020 Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway, with 40 making the field for the big race.
Below is the entry list for the 62nd running for the Daytona 500, scheduled for Sunday, February 16.
40 drivers will make the field with three ultimately going home. Seven non-chartered teams will be vying for the four open spots on the grid. They are Justin Haley of Kaulig Racing, Daniel Suarez of Gaunt Brothers Racing, Brendan Gaughan of Beard Motorsports, Reed Sorenson of Premium Motorsports, J.J. Yeley of Rick Ware Racing, as well as Chad Finchum and Timmy Hill of MBM Motorsports.
|Ent.
|Car #
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Team
|1
|00
|Quinn Houff
|Jacob Construction
|StarCom Racing
|2
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Monster Energy
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|3
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Discount Tire
|Team Penske
|4
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Bass Pro Shops/Tracker OffRoad
|Richard Childress Racing
|5
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Busch Light #PIT4BUSCH
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Koch Industries
|Roush Fenway Racing
|7
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Caterpillar
|Richard Childress Racing
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|NAPA Auto Parts
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Smithfield
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|FedEx Express
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Menards/Peak
|Team Penske
|12
|13
|Ty Dillon
|GEICO
|Germain Racing
|13
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Rush/Mobil 1
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|15
|Brennan Poole
|SpartanGO
|Premium Motorsports
|15
|16
|Justin Haley
|Fraternal Order of Eagles
|Kaulig Racing
|16
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Fastenal
|Roush Fenway Racing
|17
|18
|Kyle Busch
|M&M’s
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|18
|19
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Bass Pro Shops
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|20
|Erik Jones
|DEWALT
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane
|Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|22
|Joey Logano
|Shell Pennzoil
|Team Penske
|22
|24
|William Byron
|Axalta ‘Color of the Year’
|Hendrick Motorsports
|23
|27
|Reed Sorenson
|TBA
|Premium Motorsports
|24
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|RagingBull.com
|GO FAS Racing
|25
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Love’s Travel Stops
|Front Row Motorsports
|26
|36
|David Ragan
|Select Blinds
|Rick Ware Racing
|27
|37
|Ryan Preece
|Cottonelle
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|28
|38
|John Hunter Nemechek
|CITGARD
|Front Row Motorsports
|29
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Automation
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|30
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Credit One Bank
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|31
|43
|Bubba Wallace
|United States Air Force
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|32
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|Kroger
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|33
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Ally
|Hendrick Motorsports
|34
|49
|Chad Finchum
|Garrison Homes
|Motorsports Business Management
|35
|51
|Joey Gase
|TBA
|Rick Ware Racing
|36
|52
|BJ McLeod
|TBA
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|54
|J.J. Yeley
|TBA
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|Beard Motorsportrs
|Beard Motorsports
|39
|66
|Timmy Hill
|RoofClaims.com / VSI Racing
|Motorsports Business Management
|40
|77
|Ross Chastain
|AdventHealth
|Spire Motorsports
|41
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Valvoline
|Hendrick Motorsports
|42
|95
|Christopher Bell
|Procore
|Leavine Family Racing
|43
|96
|Daniel Suarez
|TBA
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
