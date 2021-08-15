Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis News

Allmendinger takes shock NASCAR Cup win chaotic race on Indy RC

By:

A.J. Allmendinger, a part-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, ended up as the shocking winner of the chaotic inaugural race on the Indy Road Course.

Allmendinger takes shock NASCAR Cup win chaotic race on Indy RC

Denny Hamlin led the way entering the second, two-lap overtime but Chase Briscoe ran off course and cut the track and was immediately assessed a penalty by NASCAR.

Briscoe, however, continued racing on the track and raced Hamlin hard for the lead, hit him in the right-rear corner and ended up turning him.

 

Allmendinger, running third at the time, inherited the lead and ended up holding off Ryan Blaney by 0.929 seconds to win Sunday’s Verizon 200, the Cup series’ first race on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I was so mad yesterday – I wanted to win so bad! This is unbelievable,” Allmendinger said. “We had to fight hard. Robin Miller – I saw him this morning – this one’s for you baby, and Bob Jenkins.

“I just won Indy ... I just won Indy!”

 

Allmendinger currently competes fulltime for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series but has been driving a partial Cup schedule for the organization as well.

The win is the second of Allmendinger’s Cup career, his first coming in 2014 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International with JTG Daugherty Racing.

“It was survival of the fittest. We probably had like an eighth-, 10th-place car, sped on pit road. I thought we were going to finish 12th to 15th, and then those restarts were just insane,” Allmendinger said.

“It’s great when you have a car owner that just says, Go get me trophies. He doesn’t care if that thing is torn up. Chevy, ECR horsepower, RCR, everybody that allows us to do that, all of our sponsors on the Xfinity side of it, we just won at Indy.

“What’s up? Thank you everybody for coming out. Let’s go!

Kyle Larson ended up third, Chase Elliott fourth and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Justin Haley, Austin Cindric and Ryan Newman.

Hamlin ended up 23rd and Briscoe was scored 26th and one lap down after his penalty for cutting the course.

“To me just lack of situational awareness,” Hamlin said. “I’m not like furious. It just sucks. Turned our day upside down.”

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, a handful of lead-lap cars hit pit road which allowed Larson to inherit the lead.

On the restart on Lap 40, Larson was followed by Elliott, Kyle Busch, William Byron and Cole Custer.

NASCAR displayed a caution on Lap 41 to allow track workers to repair the curbing in Turn 6, which appeared to have a piece of a car’s splitter lodged underneath it.

Just before the caution, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Aric Almirola made contact in the same area and both spun but were able to continue on.

The race returned to green on Lap 44 with Larson still in the lead.

On Lap 52, Kurt Busch got into Cindric and spent Cindric around but both were able to continue without a caution.

Briscoe pit and a handful of others hit pit road with 31 laps remaining to make the final stop for new tires and fuel to make it to the finish of the race.

Elliott, Christopher Bell, Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. – who also reported a loose wheel – made their stops on Lap 55.

With 28 laps to go, Larson made his top, which turned the lead over to Hamlin.

Hamlin went briefly off course in Turn 12 on Lap 58 but was able to continue and remained in the lead as Kurt Busch moved into second.

Larson finally cycled back around to the lead on Lap 64 as first Hamlin and then DiBenedetto made their final green-flag pit stops.

On Lap 73, NASCAR was forced to throw a caution as large piece of debris ended up in the racing groove in the area of Turns 5 and 6.

DiBenedetto had hit pit road just before the caution flew and most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit under the caution.

Hamlin stayed out, as did Kurt Busch, DiBenedetto and Briscoe and they led the field on the restart on Lap 77. Larson lined up fifth, the first car off pit road.

On Lap 78, Larson went over the curbing in Turn 6, which came apart. Byron was the next car over the curb and it tore his radiator out, which also dropped fluid over the track.

Joey Logano slammed into the tire barrier and Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick also were caught up in the incident. The race was immediately red-flagged.

 

After a nearly 20-minute red flag that include removal of the curbing in Turn 6 and replacement of a section of tire barrier, the race returned to caution.

The race went into a two-lap overtime. On the restart, Hamlin led the way followed by Larson, Briscoe, DiBenedetto and Blaney.

On the restart, Michael McDowell went over the remaining curbing in Turn 6, which launched him around and set off another multi-car wreck and a second red-flag. Larson caught a piece of that accident and was relegated back to seventh.

Hamlin led on the start of the second overtime, followed by Briscoe, Allmendinger, DiBenedetto and Blaney.

Stage 2

Tyler Reddick held off Austin Dillon to complete a sweep of wins in the first two stages.

Ryan Preece was third, Stenhouse fourth and DiBenedetto rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, those cars that did not pit before the stage break did so, which turned the lead over to Brad Keselowski, who stayed out.

On the restart on Lap 20, Keselowski was followed by Elliott, Byron, Larson and Briscoe, who lost four spots from a NASCAR penalty for not maintaining pace car speed under caution.

Elliott powered past Keselowski after the restart to grab the lead for the first time as Logano moved to second and Larson to third.

On Lap 24, Ross Chastain spun around in Turn 1 but was able to continue on without a caution.

On Lap 26, Keselowski spun off Turn 11 and backed his No. 2 Ford into the wall but was able to get to pit road and no caution was called.

 

With five laps remaining in the second stage, Elliott had opened a 1.2-second lead over Larson as Kyle Busch ran third and Custer fourth.

On Lap 33, several of the lead-lap cars elected to pit for new tires and fuel before the stage break. Truex, Briscoe, Byron and Blaney were among the first to pit.

Reddick elected not to pit and moved back into the lead with one lap to go in the stage. Allmendinger was penalized for speeding on pit road during his stop.

Stage 1

Reddick passed McDowell with one lap remaining and held on to take the Stage 1 victory, his second of the 2021 season.

Austin Dillon was third, Jones was fourth and Preece rounded out the top-five.

Byron started on the pole and led the first lap but Briscoe got around him on Lap 2 to move into the lead.

On Lap 4, Truex was forced to pit under green with a tire rub. He returned to the track in 39th.

With 10 laps remaining in the stage, Briscoe had built more than a half-second lead over Byron as Elliott ran third.

On Lap 9, Almirola was also forced to pit under green with a tire rub.

 

With five laps to go, Briscoe had collected some grass on his grille but still lead Byron by 0.603 seconds as Elliott remained in third.

Most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit before the stage break on Lap 13, which moved McDowell into the lead.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 95 3:20'58.179     2
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 95 3:20'59.108 0.929 0.929  
3 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 95 3:20'59.249 1.070 0.141 28
4 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 95 3:20'59.559 1.380 0.310 14
5 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 95 3:21'00.704 2.525 1.145 1
6 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 95 3:21'01.839 3.660 1.135  
7 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 95 3:21'02.926 4.747 1.087  
8 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 95 3:21'03.335 5.156 0.409  
9 33 United States Austin Cindric Ford 95 3:21'03.467 5.288 0.132  
10 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 95 3:21'05.746 7.567 2.279  
11 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 95 3:21'06.651 8.472 0.905  
12 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 95 3:21'07.219 9.040 0.568  
13 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 95 3:21'08.997 10.818 1.778  
14 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 95 3:21'09.028 10.849 0.031  
15 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 95 3:21'09.538 11.359 0.510  
16 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 95 3:21'10.770 12.591 1.232  
17 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 95 3:21'11.169 12.990 0.399  
18 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 95 3:21'11.754 13.575 0.585  
19 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 95 3:21'12.536 14.357 0.782  
20 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 95 3:21'14.910 16.731 2.374  
21 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 95 3:21'16.169 17.990 1.259 6
22 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 95 3:21'23.546 25.367 7.377  
23 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 95 3:21'40.755 42.576 17.209 27
24 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 95 3:21'44.185 46.006 3.430 2
25 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 94 3:19'34.671 1 Lap 1 Lap  
26 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 94 3:19'57.560 1 Lap 22.889 12
27 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 94 3:21'16.795 1 Lap 1'19.235  
28 53 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 94 3:21'16.906 1 Lap 0.111  
29 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 93 3:17'57.842 2 Laps 1 Lap  
30 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 88 3:01'42.764 7 Laps 5 Laps 1
31 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 88 3:01'43.125 7 Laps 0.361 1
32 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 80 2:35'06.851 15 Laps 8 Laps  
33 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 77 2:24'19.985 18 Laps 3 Laps 1
34 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 77 2:24'20.931 18 Laps 0.946  
35 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 77 2:24'25.301 18 Laps 4.370  
36 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 77 2:24'25.727 18 Laps 0.426  
37 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 77 2:24'26.329 18 Laps 0.602  
38 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 68 2:09'48.303 27 Laps 9 Laps  
39 78 United States Andy Lally Ford 55 1:44'03.674 40 Laps 13 Laps  
40 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 46 1:31'35.195 49 Laps 9 Laps  

shares
comments

Related video

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race

Previous article

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Allmendinger takes shock NASCAR Cup win chaotic race on Indy RC

18 min
2
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

7 h
3
NASCAR Cup

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race

1 h
4
Moto2

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

11 h
5
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

12 h
Latest news
Allmendinger takes shock NASCAR Cup win chaotic race on Indy RC
NAS

Allmendinger takes shock NASCAR Cup win chaotic race on Indy RC

18m
Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race
NAS

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race

1 h
William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole
Video Inside
NAS

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole

8 h
Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC
NAS

Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC

Aug 14, 2021
What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?

Aug 13, 2021
Latest videos
William Byron wins Busch Pole Award at Indianapolis 01:10
NASCAR Cup
7 h

William Byron wins Busch Pole Award at Indianapolis

Preview Show: There’s a new road course in town 02:36
NASCAR Cup
Aug 13, 2021

Preview Show: There’s a new road course in town

Christopher Bell spins while fighting for second with Kyle Larson 01:28
NASCAR Cup
Aug 9, 2021

Christopher Bell spins while fighting for second with Kyle Larson

Debate: Who’s to blame for the Bell/Larson incident at Watkins Glen? 01:32
NASCAR Cup
Aug 9, 2021

Debate: Who’s to blame for the Bell/Larson incident at Watkins Glen?

Kyle Larson after Watkins Glen win: ‘Keep racking these wins up’ 02:07
NASCAR Cup
Aug 8, 2021

Kyle Larson after Watkins Glen win: ‘Keep racking these wins up’

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole Indianapolis
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole

Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC Indianapolis
NASCAR Cup

Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race Indianapolis
NASCAR XFINITY

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race

Trending Today

Allmendinger takes shock NASCAR Cup win chaotic race on Indy RC
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Allmendinger takes shock NASCAR Cup win chaotic race on Indy RC

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021
Moto2 Moto2

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development

Marquez had to take painkiller injections ahead of Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to take painkiller injections ahead of Austrian MotoGP

John Force finds winner's circle at Topeka
NHRA NHRA

John Force finds winner's circle at Topeka

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Latest news

Allmendinger takes shock NASCAR Cup win chaotic race on Indy RC
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Allmendinger takes shock NASCAR Cup win chaotic race on Indy RC

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole

Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.