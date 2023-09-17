Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR Cup champions Logano and Harvick eliminated from playoffs
NASCAR Cup / Bristol II News

Wallace touts Round of 12 playoff spot to those "counting us out"

Bubba Wallace faced down the prospect of NASCAR Cup playoff elimination with an impressive performance Saturday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry

Wallace, who drives the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing, entered the 2023 playoffs without a win or any playoff points so advancing out of the first round was going to be a challenge.

He started with a seventh-place finish at Darlington but a wreck and 32nd place effort last week at Kansas left him one of the most likely to be eliminated at Bristol.

A difficult 14th place finish Saturday, combined with bad races by former series champions Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick, allowed Wallace to move on to the Round of 12 by four points.

Read Also:

And he continues to embrace those who would prefer not to see him succeed.

“I love that (expletive) right there – counting us out,” Wallace said referring to boos coming from the crowd. “Like (U.S. Open winner) Coco Gauff said, ‘All they’re doing is adding fuel to the fire. I love it.

“I love where I’m at with this team. Wish my mom, dad, sister were here to celebrate with me. I mean, (it’s been) a career year. Just got to keep it going.”

At this point, Wallace can’t finish any worse than 12th overall in the series standings, even without a victory so far. His best effort prior to this season was 21st in 2021.

Since the advent of stage racing in NASCAR, Wallace is one of only three drivers – Alex Bowman (2018) and Clint Bowyer (2019) are the others – to advance to the Round of 12 despite not having any playoff points.

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What that means is Wallace’s continued participation in the playoffs won’t come easy.

There is some good news, however.

Toyotas in general have been very competitive on intermediate tracks such as next weekend’s race at Texas. He has performed well on superspeedways and owns a Cup victory at Talladega, the second race of the next round.

“We know next week’s a reset. We just got to go out and have some fun, work our asses of,” he said. “Thank you to the ones that believe in me. Keep it going. Yeah, on to next week.”

shares
comments

NASCAR Cup champions Logano and Harvick eliminated from playoffs
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Hamlin cruises to Bristol Cup win as playoff field cut to 12

Hamlin cruises to Bristol Cup win as playoff field cut to 12

NASCAR Cup
Bristol II

Hamlin cruises to Bristol Cup win as playoff field cut to 12 Hamlin cruises to Bristol Cup win as playoff field cut to 12

Start of NASCAR Cup race at Bristol delayed by rain

Start of NASCAR Cup race at Bristol delayed by rain

NASCAR Cup
Bristol II

Start of NASCAR Cup race at Bristol delayed by rain Start of NASCAR Cup race at Bristol delayed by rain

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race 2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe