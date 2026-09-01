Carson Hocevar defends himself after Daytona disappointment
Carson Hocevar went for the win at Daytona, and even though it didn't work out, he says he wouldn't change a thing
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, and Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet lead the field
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
Carson Hocevar was in contention to win at Daytona on Saturday, but when he made what he hoped would be the race-deciding move for the lead, he instead wrecked, bringing out the yellow flag and sending the race to overtime.
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Hocevar seemed somewhat bewildered by how the scene played out.
"These noses have a lot more lift, and I was a lot tighter on entry and exits with this package. I felt like I needed to make a move to the bottom there to get the No. 12 to push me, similar to how we got the lead earlier. I just did it later in the corner," Hocevar said. "The nose kept setting, and I couldn't get the wheel out of it fast enough, as it kept setting and getting freer."
But with a day of space between himself and the frustrating result, Hocevar had a different perspective on the end to his day at the Coke Zero Sugar 400. In a social media post, Hocevar shared a photo a friend took of him after the wreck.
"I didn’t know he took it, but after what 99% of people would say is a failure of a race, this photo reminds me it’s just cool I’m here and get to race," Hocevar wrote.
He went on to explain his move, and said he would do it again in a heartbeat. He is here to win races.
"We were leading the race just a lap previous and made a move to take the lead back and I got loose. I’d pick that every day of the week if the alternative is not being up front or even big picture, not being in this series like majority of [talented] racers that are plenty good enough to be here and don’t get to.
"I’m proud of yesterday and I stand by that. Sometimes you it doesn’t work, but other times it does and when it does. That’s when you win races."
Winning races is what matters over the next 10 weeks. Hocevar enters the Chase in 12th place, with plenty of ground to make up in the postseason if he is going to contend for a championship. He'll look to get right to work on his title push this weekend at Darlington, where he finished fourth earlier in the year, one of five top-five finishes he has on the season.
Watch: Race Rewind: Preece wins his way into The Chase at Daytona
Share Or Save This Story
Winners and losers from a sensational NASCAR Cup race at Daytona
Carson Hocevar surprised after losing control in late-race Daytona crash
Kyle Larson thinks Carson Hocevar spun out at New Hampshire on purpose
Carson Hocevar shares surprisingly thoughtful note on 2026 season
Carson Hocevar explains himself after spinning out on wet pace lap
NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell explains why he doesn’t necessarily mind driver fights
Latest news
Red Bull confirms hire of key Aston Martin engineer as Lambiase replacement
Pirelli unveils unique trophies for 2026 Italian Grand Prix
The longest waits in NASCAR history before first Cup Series win
Vote now: Autosport Best of the Month nominees for August 2026
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments