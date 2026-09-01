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NASCAR Cup Daytona II

Carson Hocevar defends himself after Daytona disappointment

Carson Hocevar went for the win at Daytona, and even though it didn't work out, he says he wouldn't change a thing

Tyler Lauletta
Published:
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, and Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet lead the field

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, and Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet lead the field

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Carson Hocevar was in contention to win at Daytona on Saturday, but when he made what he hoped would be the race-deciding move for the lead, he instead wrecked, bringing out the yellow flag and sending the race to overtime.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Hocevar seemed somewhat bewildered by how the scene played out.

"These noses have a lot more lift, and I was a lot tighter on entry and exits with this package. I felt like I needed to make a move to the bottom there to get the No. 12 to push me, similar to how we got the lead earlier. I just did it later in the corner," Hocevar said. "The nose kept setting, and I couldn't get the wheel out of it fast enough, as it kept setting and getting freer."

But with a day of space between himself and the frustrating result, Hocevar had a different perspective on the end to his day at the Coke Zero Sugar 400. In a social media post, Hocevar shared a photo a friend took of him after the wreck.

"I didn’t know he took it, but after what 99% of people would say is a failure of a race, this photo reminds me it’s just cool I’m here and get to race," Hocevar wrote.

He went on to explain his move, and said he would do it again in a heartbeat. He is here to win races.

"We were leading the race just a lap previous and made a move to take the lead back and I got loose. I’d pick that every day of the week if the alternative is not being up front or even big picture, not being in this series like majority of [talented] racers that are plenty good enough to be here and don’t get to.

"I’m proud of yesterday and I stand by that. Sometimes you it doesn’t work, but other times it does and when it does. That’s when you win races."

Winning races is what matters over the next 10 weeks. Hocevar enters the Chase in 12th place, with plenty of ground to make up in the postseason if he is going to contend for a championship. He'll look to get right to work on his title push this weekend at Darlington, where he finished fourth earlier in the year, one of five top-five finishes he has on the season.

Watch: Race Rewind: Preece wins his way into The Chase at Daytona

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