Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup Daytona II

Carson Hocevar surprised after losing control in late-race Daytona crash

It was another tough finish for Carson Hocevar at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday.

Tyler Lauletta
Published:
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Carson Hocevar was once again in contention on Saturday night, pushing towards the front of the pack with just a few laps left to race at Daytona in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

But as has often been the case with Hocevar, one move, that was likely a tad too aggressive in retrospect, ended his day early. The No. 77 came down to the low line to get past Ryan Preece, but lost control, spinning out and slamming into the wall.

 

Erik Jones was caught in the mayhem as well, hitting hard into Hocevar as the yellow flag came out.

 

After the race, Hocevar seemed somewhat bewildered as to what exactly happened to lead to him losing control.

"These noses have a lot more lift, and I was a lot tighter on entry and exits with this package. I felt like I needed to make a move to the bottom there to get the No. 12 to push me, similar to how we got the lead earlier. I just did it later in the corner," Hocevar said. "The nose kept setting, and I couldn't get the wheel out of it fast enough, as it kept setting and getting freer."

Asked about the package, Hocevar called it "fine."

"It was fine. I thought it was fun. It felt like dirty air mattered more, or was more difficult. I don't know if it was better or not, but I didn't complain. We were up front. Same contenders were up front no matter what, either package."

 

Hocevar was running as high as third in the points standings just a month ago, but finished worse than 30th in three of the final four races of the regular season including his 38th at Daytona.

While he's safely in the Chase, he'll now start the postseason in 12th place out of the 16 drivers still competing for the title, making his potential path to a championship significantly more challenging.

Watch: Preece wins in chaotic Daytona finish for first points-paying victory

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Daytona
Next article Shane van Gisbergen reacts to missing the Chase, despite first stage win on an oval

Top Comments
More from
Tyler Lauletta

Watch Ross Chastain hustle a Corvette pace car around Bristol

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Watch Ross Chastain hustle a Corvette pace car around Bristol

Ryan Blaney's crew chief addresses mistakes on pit road as Chase approaches fast

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
Ryan Blaney's crew chief addresses mistakes on pit road as Chase approaches fast

Zane Smith shares story of 'full-circle moment' earning Kyle Busch's respect

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Zane Smith shares story of 'full-circle moment' earning Kyle Busch's respect
More from
Carson Hocevar

Kyle Larson thinks Carson Hocevar spun out at New Hampshire on purpose

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
Kyle Larson thinks Carson Hocevar spun out at New Hampshire on purpose

Carson Hocevar shares surprisingly thoughtful note on 2026 season

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
Carson Hocevar shares surprisingly thoughtful note on 2026 season

Carson Hocevar explains himself after spinning out on wet pace lap

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
Carson Hocevar explains himself after spinning out on wet pace lap
More from
Spire Motorsports

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell explains why he doesn’t necessarily mind driver fights

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell explains why he doesn’t necessarily mind driver fights

Tristan McKee to make NASCAR Truck debut with Spire at 16 years old

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Indianapolis
Tristan McKee to make NASCAR Truck debut with Spire at 16 years old

Joe Gibbs Racing withdraws an allegation against Spire, Chris Gabehart

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Joe Gibbs Racing withdraws an allegation against Spire, Chris Gabehart

Latest news

Shane van Gisbergen reacts to missing the Chase, despite first stage win on an oval

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Shane van Gisbergen reacts to missing the Chase, despite first stage win on an oval

Carson Hocevar surprised after losing control in late-race Daytona crash

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Carson Hocevar surprised after losing control in late-race Daytona crash

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Daytona

The complete NASCAR Cup 2026 Chase grid after points reset

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
The complete NASCAR Cup 2026 Chase grid after points reset