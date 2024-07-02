Carson Hocevar penalized for incident under caution
Carson Hocevar has been penalized for wrecking another competitor under caution during last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Hocevar, 21, is currently competing in his rookie season as a Cup driver. During the Cup race at Nashville, Brad Keselowski crashed and brought out a caution on Lap 244.
As the field slowed down the backstretch, Hocevar started running into the back of Harrison Burton, who was running 25th. Hocevar ended up turning Burton to the right, causing multiple drivers [Todd Gilliland and Austin Cindric] to have to take evasive action in order to avoid a larger incident. John-Hunter Nemechek also narrowly avoided being collected.
The No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford of Burton sustained no notable damage during the spin, and the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of Hocevar carried on without issue. Hocevar went on to finish 16th and Burton 28th.
NASCAR didn't take any action at the time, and no one was summoned to the hauler to discuss the incident. But on Tuesday, NASCAR chose to fine Hocevar $50,000 and docked him 25 driver points. The penalty drops him from 22nd to 24th in the championship standings.
Per NASCAR, Hocevar violated Sections 4.4B of the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct, calling this a behavioral penalty. This is not the first time Hocevar has been given a penalty for intentional contact on the track. Last year, he was held two laps during a Truck race at Martinsville after trying to hook Taylor Gray across the track.
The only other penalties from the weekend involved two NASCAR Truck Series teams with loose lug nuts. Crew chiefs Jon Leonard (No. 42) and Jeriod Prince (No. 88) were each fined $2,500.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Japanese NASCAR Euro driver Kenko Miura to make Xfinity debut at Chicago
Exclusive: Rossi opens up over Arrow McLaren split and future landing spot
Chastain wants “another crack” at NASCAR street race star SVG in Chicago
MotoGP German Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments