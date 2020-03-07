NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix / Qualifying report

Chase Elliott tops Kevin Harvick for Cup pole at Phoenix

shares
comments
Chase Elliott tops Kevin Harvick for Cup pole at Phoenix
By:
Mar 7, 2020, 8:42 PM

There’s no doubt Chase Elliott will be a favorite to earn his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season at Phoenix.

Elliott was fastest in Friday’s final practice and on Saturday his average lap speed of 138.116 mph in qualifying was good enough to win the pole for Sunday’s FanShield 500.

The pole is the ninth of Elliott’s career and first at Phoenix Raceway.

“The line through (Turns) 1 and 2 was a lot different today. Kevin (Harvick) kind of made the top (lane) work and after everyone saw that, they moved up,” Elliott said. “It’s great to get a pole.

“It’s always a good thing when you can put down a fast lap. Hopefully tomorrow goes good. That’s always the challenge. We’ll see and I’m looking forward to it.”

Harvick, who has nine career wins at Phoenix, ended up second (137.878 mph) and Denny Hamlin was third (137.841 mph). Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 starters are Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto and Kyle Busch.

Austin Dillon was forced to abort his initial qualifying run when he locked up the tires on his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in Turn 3. He turned his car around and restarted his qualifying attempt but ended up 30th-fastest.

 

Both Martin Truex Jr. and John Hunter Nemechek will start from the rear in Sunday’s race regardless of where they qualified – Truex for making an engine change and Nemechek for changing radiators.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Time Gap Mph
1 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 26.065   138.116
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 26.110 0.045 137.878
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 26.117 0.052 137.841
4 42 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 26.162 0.097 137.604
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 26.190 0.125 137.457
6 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 26.190 0.125 137.457
7 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 26.197 0.132 137.420
8 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 26.216 0.151 137.321
9 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 26.222 0.157 137.289
10 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 26.230 0.165 137.247
11 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 26.257 0.192 137.106
12 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 26.278 0.213 136.997
13 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 26.287 0.222 136.950
14 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 26.289 0.224 136.939
15 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 26.295 0.230 136.908
16 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 26.339 0.274 136.679
17 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 26.364 0.299 136.550
18 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 26.388 0.323 136.426
19 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 26.448 0.383 136.116
20 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 26.449 0.384 136.111
21 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 26.481 0.416 135.947
22 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 26.502 0.437 135.839
23 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 26.512 0.447 135.788
24 6 United States Ross Chastain Ford 26.527 0.462 135.711
25 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 26.528 0.463 135.706
26 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 26.541 0.476 135.639
27 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 26.635 0.570 135.161
28 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 26.668 0.603 134.993
29 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 26.693 0.628 134.867
30 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 26.772 0.707 134.469
31 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 26.873 0.808 133.963
32 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 26.909 0.844 133.784
33 52 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 27.169 1.104 132.504
34 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 27.211 1.146 132.299
35 77 United States Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 27.395 1.330 131.411
36 51 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 27.464 1.399 131.081
37 53 United States Joey Gase Chevrolet 27.533 1.468 130.752
38 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 27.584 1.519 130.510
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Phoenix

Phoenix

6 Mar - 8 Mar
Race Starts in
22 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
20:35
13:35
Final Practice
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
22:35
15:35
Qualifying
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
19:35
12:35
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
19:30
12:30
Latest results Standings

