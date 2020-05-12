NASCAR Cup
R
Darlington
17 May
-
20 May
Next event in
4 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Next event in
10 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
27 May
-
27 May
Next event in
14 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
16 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
23 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
30 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
37 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
44 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
51 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
57 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
65 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
86 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
93 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
100 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
106 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
120 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
127 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
135 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
142 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
149 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
156 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
163 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
170 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
177 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Cup and Xfinity teams to run same tire at Darlington

By:
May 12, 2020, 5:42 PM

There are a lot of unknowns heading into Darlington Raceway this weekend, and with no practice or qualifying it is critical that Goodyear bring the right tire to the abrasive race track.

Both Cup and Xfinity Series teams will run the same tire combination, which is identical to the one ran at Darlington, Homestead and Chicagoland in 2019.

Cup teams will be given 12 sets of tires for this Sunday's 293-lap race and nine sets for the 310-miler on Wednesday. Xfinity teams will have six sets of tires for their 147-lap race on Tuesday.

The tires were originally meant for the postponed Homestead race earlier this year and have been re-allocated for these three Darlington race.

“Getting back to racing and doing so at Darlington is a great feeling.  We’ll come out of the gate by testing teams with one of the most grueling challenges in NASCAR, with the abrasive track surface and tight configuration of ‘The Track Too Tough to Tame,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. 

“Our whole sport has had to become very nimble in coming up with a plan to safely get back to the track.  Schedules will change, as will the way we all do business at the race track in the near future, but NASCAR as a sport has always been known for being innovative and able to adapt to ever-changing conditions.  We will get back to the track this week and will put on great races for our fans.  We’re glad to play a part in leading the way back for professional sports in the country and doing so in a safe, competitive and entertaining manner.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Author Nick DeGroot

