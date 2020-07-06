Hamlin on Brickyard tire issue: "You saw the end result"

While Harvick led the most laps in the race, Hamlin came out with the lead following a late-race round of green-flag pit stops.

But on Lap 154 of the scheduled 160, Hamlin’s right-front tire blew, sending him hard into the wall and with it his hopes of his first career 400 victory.

Harvick inherited the lead and then held off Matt Kenseth in overtime to claim his third win in the prestigious race.

Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, had warned Hamlin to take care of his tires as his had shown cords during the course of the race.

“It’s just tough. We didn’t do what we needed to do and it didn’t work out for us today. I had a fast car obviously and was stretching it out there but wasn’t pushing the right-front at all,” Hamlin said.

“It’s kind of roulette if you’re going to get one that will stay together or not and mine didn’t. You saw the end result. These big races – things don’t go my way all the time.

“We’re still going to go next week and try to win the next one. We’ll do all we can.”

Regardless of the result, Hamlin said he has enjoyed what has become almost a weekly battle with Harvick for race victories this season.

“It’s been a great battle and those guys are great competitors. The last few weeks, it’s been a head-to-head with me and him. There’s probably not another guy I would rather battle with each and every week,” Hamlin said.

“Congrats to them and their team, they did a great job. Obviously, we had two very, very close and equal cars. They got it today.”