Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis / Race report

Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win

shares
comments
Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win
By:
Jul 6, 2020, 1:03 AM

With his top challenger sidelined late in the race, Kevin Harvick claimed his second consecutive Brickyard 400 victory and third of his career.

Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Kevin Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing team celebrating the victory
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang, Matt Kenseth, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang takes the checkered flag
Stewart-Haas Racing team celebrating the victory
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Harvick got a big push from Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Cole Custer on the start of a two-lap overtime and held off Matt Kenseth to win Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Harvick led the most laps (68) but didn’t grab the lead for the final time until then-leader Denny Hamlin blew a right-front tire with six of the scheduled 160 laps remaining.

The win is the fourth of the NASCAR Cup Series season for Harvick, all coming since the sport restarted in May from a two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also the 53rd win of his career.

“We knew (Hamlin) was gonna be really close on tires and Rodney (Childers, crew chief)  told me on the radio he said, ‘Just make sure you keep the pressure on him,’ and that was all the pressure I could give.  Those guys do a really good job," Harvick said. "I’ve just got to thank everybody who is a part of this program and just keeps bringing good race cars to the race track.

Asked about his three-wide move in the race to grab the lead, Harvick said: "I didn’t have anymore room. That was for sure, but it’s the Brickyard. This is what i grew up wanting to do as a kid, win at the Brickyard and to be able to come here and have won for the third time is something that I could have never dreamed of. I want to say hi to my family at home. I know Keelan will be jacked up. Piper is probably asleep. If not, hello. But just really, really proud of all these guys on this team.

"Winning never gets old."

Read Also:

 

Harvick joins Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson as the only drivers to win back-to-back Brickyard 400s.

Aric Almirola finished third, Brad Keselowski was fourth and Custer rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 finishers were Kyle Busch, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most lead-lap cars remained on the track and Harvick continued to lead on the restart on Lap 106.

With 50 laps to go in the race, Harvick had built a solid lead over Hamlin while Chase Elliott ran in third

On Lap 123, several drivers hit pit road to begin a final round of green-flag pit stops which would give them enough fuel to make it to the finish.

Harvick and Hamlin pit one lap apart and Hamlin appeared to return to the running order ahead of Harvick while the stops continued.

The cycle of stops was interrupted on Lap 134 when Alex Bowman hit the wall in Turn 2 to bring out a caution. The top eight cars, including leader Kenseth, had yet to make their stop.

Most lead-lap cars elected to pit with Kenseth the first off pit road. Hamlin, Harvick and Bell stayed on the track and ran 1-2-3 when the race returned to green on Lap 139.

With 15 laps to go in the race, Hamlin maintained a small but steady lead over Harvick as Kenseth remained in third.

After 150 laps, Hamlin’s lead over Harvick held at half a second while Kenseth was third, Almirola fourth and Custer fifth.

On Lap 154, Hamlin – after being warned to take care of his right-front tire – blew it out while leading the race and crashed hard to bring out a caution.

 

Some drivers elected to pit but Harvick remained on the track and in the lead on the restart heading into the two-lap overtime. He was followed by Kenseth, Almirola, Custer and Keselowski.

Stage 2

Harvick held off Elliott to claim the Stage 2 win after dominating much of the 50-lap segment.

Hamlin was third, Matt DiBenedetto fourth and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several lead-lap cars elected to pit but Elliott remained on the track and led the way when the race returned to green on Lap 56.

With 40 laps remaining in the second stage, Elliott had built a 1.2-second lead over DiBenedetto while Hamlin was third, Harvick fourth and Kyle Busch moved up to fifth.

After 70 laps, Elliott had expanded his lead to more than 4 seconds over DiBenedetto while Hamlin remained closed behind in third. Kenseth moved into the top-five for the first time in the race.

On Lap 73, Hamlin worked his way around DiBenedetto and into the runner-up position, nearly 5 seconds behind Elliott.

On Lap 75, Erik Jones appeared to have a right-front tire go down and wrecked hard in between Turns 3 and 4 to bring out a caution.

 

The lead-lap cars all elected to pit and William Byron was the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire pit stop. On the restart on Lap 83, Byron was followed by Austin Dillon, Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Harvick.

Byron had a left-front tire come apart on Lap 84 and dropped off the pace as the caution was displayed. “I mean, how the (expletive) does stuff like that happen so often? I mean our luck is so awful,” Byron said over his team radio.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 88 with Austin Dillon leading the way followed by Hamlin, Harvick, Kurt Busch and Elliott.

On the restart, Harvick went to the inside and made it three-wide to grab the lead as Ryan Blaney wrecked to bring out another caution.

A handful of cars elected to pit – including Logano and Keselowski – but Harvick remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 92.

With five laps to go in the second stage, Harvick opened up a 1.7-second lead over Elliott as Hamlin ran third.

Stage 1

Byron led the way on a restart with four of 50 laps remaining and held off Jones to claim the Stage 1 win.

Austin Dillon was third, Elliott fourth and Harvick rounded out the top-five.

Logano, who started on the pole by virtue of a random draw, led the first 12 laps until NASCAR issued a competition caution to allow teams to check tire wear.

Harvick pit right before the competition caution but was not allowed to take fuel. However, he remained on the track while others pit.

As cars headed down pit road, several cars toward the back of the field suddenly got turned sideways and wrecked and a member of Blaney’s pit crew got struck by a car.

 

Among those involved were Blaney, Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Justin Allgaier, Martin Truex Jr., Brennan Poole and Corey LaJoie. NASCAR immediately issued a red flag to clear pit road and attend to the injured crew member.

Blaney’s rear tire changer, Zach Price, was identified by the team as the injured member and was transported by ambulance to the infield care center. He was awake and alert at the time and gave a “thumbs up” signal.

Price was treated and released from Methodist Hospital. He will travel back to North Carolina with the team for further evaluation.

The race returned to caution after an 11-minute delay. Logano was the first off pit road during the stops and Harvick stayed out and inherited the race lead on the restart on Lap 20.

Truex was held two laps for having too many pit crew members working on his car while under the damaged vehicle policy. Kurt Busch had to restart in the rear for an uncontrolled tire penalty.

After 25 laps, Harvick had moved out to a more than 1-second lead over Logano. Almirola was third, Keselowski fourth and Elliott fifth.

Almirola was forced to pit under green on Lap 31 with what he described as a “terrible vibration.”

On Lap 41, Ryan Newman hit the Turn 3 wall to bring out a caution. He had complained a short while earlier of a vibration.

Most of the lead-lap cars pit with Ty Dillon the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire stop. Byron stayed out and led the way on the restart on Lap 47.

Two drivers had to start the race from the rear of the field – Timmy Hill after his car twice failed pre-race inspection and Allgaier, for a driver change as he was substituting for Jimmie Johnson, who announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 161 3:16'05.703 68
2 42 United States Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 161 3:16'06.446 12
3 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 161 3:16'07.329  
4 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 161 3:16'07.472  
5 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 161 3:16'08.480  
6 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 161 3:16'09.163  
7 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 161 3:16'10.103  
8 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 161 3:16'10.972  
9 43 United States Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 161 3:16'11.850  
10 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 161 3:16'12.429 14
11 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 161 3:16'14.406 26
12 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 161 3:16'14.723  
13 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 161 3:16'16.377  
14 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 161 3:16'20.674  
15 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 161 3:16'20.675  
16 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 161 3:16'21.209  
17 77 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 161 3:16'27.716 1
18 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 161 3:16'54.485 5
19 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 161 3:17'03.335  
20 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 160 3:16'18.803  
21 27 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 160 3:16'21.753  
22 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 160 3:16'25.062  
23 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 159 3:16'26.539  
24 53 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 159 3:16'33.897 1
25 7 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 158 3:16'28.816  
26 51 United States Joey Gase Ford 157 3:16'45.483  
27 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 156 3:16'26.332 15
28 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 153 3:02'04.661 19
29 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 153 3:16'52.678  
30 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 132 2:38'13.357  
31 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 99 2:52'39.036  
32 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 96 2:05'15.360  
33 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 73 1:24'14.416  
34 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 60 1:18'14.501  
35 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 24 30'37.740  
36 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 20 30'58.179  
37 48 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 17 28'29.600  
38 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 16 24'18.806  
39 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 15 16'50.975  
40 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 14 13'20.554  

Next article
2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results

Previous article

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results

trending Today

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime
IndyCar / IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Red Bull’s new nose hints at fresh direction
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull’s new nose hints at fresh direction

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager
MotoGP / MotoGP

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager

Tincknell “fairly relaxed” in Mazda’s fourth win from seven races
IMSA / IMSA
2h

Tincknell “fairly relaxed” in Mazda’s fourth win from seven races

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter

Latest news

Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
53m

Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
57m

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
3h

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured

What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Indianapolis
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

2
Formula 1

Red Bull’s new nose hints at fresh direction

3
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results

5
MotoGP

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win
NAS

Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results
NAS

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured
NAS

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured

What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?
NAS

What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?

'Stand by' Justin Allgaier ready for starring role at IMS
NAS

'Stand by' Justin Allgaier ready for starring role at IMS

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.