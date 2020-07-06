NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Results

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results

shares
comments
2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results
By:
Jul 6, 2020, 12:59 AM

Kevin Harvick won the Brickyard 400, the 16th round of the NASCAR Cup Series at the hallowed grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, after longtime leader Denny Hamlin crashed out of the lead with seven laps to go.

Hamlin and Kevin Harvick battled hard at the start of the final stage, with Harvick holding sway. But Hamlin undercut Harvick in the final round of green flag pitstops, and rejoined well clear of him.

Harvick was chasing Hamlin down when Alex Bowman crashed heavily at Turn 1 on Lap 134 after a tire blew. The race went green with 23 laps to go, and Harvick suffered a bad restart but he caught Hamlin quickly but couldn’t find a way past.

With the race seemingly in his pocket, Hamlin pounded the wall at Turn 1 with just seven laps remaining with his right-front tire blew.

At the overtime restart, Harvick fired off at the front to beat Matt Kenseth, Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski.

Read Also:

Harvick won Stage 2, after a great pass on Hamlin that took him right to the edge of the grass on the backstretch. Chase Elliott led from the start of the stage, while Hamlin passed Matt DiBenedetto for second. A wicked crash befell Erik Jones, who blew a right-front tire and pounded the wall hard. He was unhurt.

Elliott almost missed his pit stall in the next round of stops, so Hamlin and Harvick jumped ahead of him. William Byron was the leader at the restart but blew a left-front tire on the backstretch.

Another caution almost happened immediately, when Ryan Blaney spun into the wall at Turn 3.

Byron won Stage 1, after he kept fellow tire strategy gambler Jones in his rear-view mirror in a frantic four-lap dash to the end. The race started an hour late due to lightning in the area. Poleman Joey Logano led until the competition caution on Lap 15, but a serious accident occurred in the pits.

The rear tyre changer on Blaney’s Penske Ford, Zachary Price, was struck during a multi-car accident and was taken to the medical center with leg injuries. The pileup included the cars of Martin Truex Jr and Justin Allgaier – the reserve driver for the Covid-positive Jimmie Johnson – and caused a red flag.

The race’s second caution was for Ryan Newman’s crash after a right-front tire went down at Turn 3.

Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series race results

Cla Driver Laps Time Laps Led
1 United States Kevin Harvick
161 3:16'05.703 68
2 United States Matt Kenseth
161 3:16'06.446 12
3 United States Aric Almirola
161 3:16'07.329
4 United States Brad Keselowski
161 3:16'07.472
5 United States Cole Custer
161 3:16'08.480
6 United States Kyle Busch
161 3:16'09.163
7 United States Michael McDowell
161 3:16'10.103
8 United States Tyler Reddick
161 3:16'10.972
9 United States Bubba Wallace
161 3:16'11.850
10 United States Joey Logano
161 3:16'12.429 14
11 United States Chase Elliott
161 3:16'14.406 26
12 United States Christopher Bell
161 3:16'14.723
13 United States Kurt Busch
161 3:16'16.377
14 United States Ty Dillon
161 3:16'20.674
15 United States John Hunter Nemechek
161 3:16'20.675
16 United States Clint Bowyer
161 3:16'21.209
17 United States Ross Chastain
161 3:16'27.716 1
18 United States Austin Dillon
161 3:16'54.485 5
19 United States Matt DiBenedetto
161 3:17'03.335
20 Mexico Daniel Suarez
160 3:16'18.803
21 United States J.J. Yeley
160 3:16'21.753
22 United States B.J. McLeod
160 3:16'25.062
23 United States Quin Houff
159 3:16'26.539
24 United States Garrett Smithley
159 3:16'33.897 1
25 United States Josh Bilicki
158 3:16'28.816
26 United States Joey Gase
157 3:16'45.483
27 United States William Byron
156 3:16'26.332 15
28 United States Denny Hamlin
153 3:02'04.661 19
29 United States Timmy Hill
153 3:16'52.678
30 United States Alex Bowman
132 2:38'13.357
31 United States Chris Buescher
99 2:52'39.036
32 United States Ryan Blaney
96 2:05'15.360
33 United States Erik Jones
73 1:24'14.416
34 United States Ryan Newman
60 1:18'14.501
35 United States Brennan Poole
24 30'37.740
36 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20 30'58.179
37 United States Justin Allgaier
17 28'29.600
38 United States Martin Truex Jr.
16 24'18.806
39 United States Corey Lajoie
15 16'50.975
40 United States Ryan Preece
14 13'20.554
View full results
