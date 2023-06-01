Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR 2023 Gateway schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR Cup / Madison Interview

First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar

Carson Hocevar has spent countless hours driving a virtual NASCAR Cup Next Gen car, but he was still caught off guard with the chance to drive a real one this weekend.

Jim Utter
By:
#77 Carson Hocevar

Hocevar, who has competed fulltime in the Truck Series since 2021 and made his Xfinity Series debut earlier this season, has been tapped by Spire Motorsports to make his Cup debut Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

Hocevar, 20, will fill in for Corey LaJoie to drive Spire’s No. 7 Chevrolet. Lajoie is on loan to Hendrick Motorsports this weekend to drive its No. 9 Chevy in place of Chase Elliott, who was suspended for one race by NASCAR earlier this week.

Read Also:

“It’s a dream come true regardless of whose car it is. It means the world whether you’re driving the car that’s first in points or the car 38th in points on Sunday,” Hocevar said.

“There were a lot of times (sponsor) Worldwide Express wanted me at the race track on Sunday last year and I sat there hoping one day I’d get to have a driver’s suit on getting to that point.

“A lot of those thoughts came to mind when I found out I’d finally get to drive the car on Sunday. I work really well and love everybody at Spire Motorsports. They trust me enough to drive their Sunday car.”

Earlier this year, Spire announced it would field Hocevar in six Xfinity races during the 2023 season.

He’s made two starts so far in its No. 77 – at Darlington, S.C., and this past weekend at Charlotte and been impressive in both races, finishing sixth and eighth, respectively.

“Those two races, I didn’t know I was auditioning for a Sunday ride,” he said.

Not completely inexperienced with Next Gen

While Hocevar has no on-track time in the Cup Series’ Next Gen car, he will not enter this weekend completely blind.

For the last year-and-a-half, Hocevar has done work in the Chevrolet simulator with the Next Gen car for Trackhouse Racing.

“I do a lot of work when Ross (Chastain) and Daniel (Suarez) can’t get in, so I’ve gotten to learn this car a lot,” he said. “For me, I’ve just wanted to drive the (real) car once, whether it was a wheel-force test or something, just to help them out.

“I take my role as a sim driver very seriously and I want to be as good as I can. The first thing they texted me (on Wednesday) was, ‘You finally got your wish. You can actually feel what it’s like.’

“I already sort of have a hint at how I’d like the car to drive like, which I think is helping me a lot. I feel I’m prepared as I can be.”

 
shares
comments

NASCAR 2023 Gateway schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR's Sawyer: "Culture" in race shops needs to change

NASCAR's Sawyer: "Culture" in race shops needs to change

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

NASCAR's Sawyer: "Culture" in race shops needs to change NASCAR's Sawyer: "Culture" in race shops needs to change

Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it'

Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it'

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it' Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it'

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Jakarta E-Prix: Maserati's Gunther beats Dennis to maiden pole

Jakarta E-Prix: Maserati's Gunther beats Dennis to maiden pole

FE Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Jakarta E-Prix: Maserati's Gunther beats Dennis to maiden pole Jakarta E-Prix: Maserati's Gunther beats Dennis to maiden pole

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice

Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage

Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe