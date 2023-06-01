NASCAR 2023 Gateway schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Ryan Blaney snapped a 59-race winless streak with his victory in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He became the tenth different winner of the 2023 season and capped off a huge weekend for Team Penske, who also won the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 with Josef Newgarden.

The NASCAR Cup Series now heads to WWT Raceway where Blaney's teammate Joey Logano is the defending race winner.

This week, Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott was suspended for one race after right-hooking Denny Hamlin into the outside wall at Charlotte. Neither driver was injured in the violent crash. Hamlin called for Elliott's suspension immediately following the crash.

Corey LaJoie, who is just outside of the playoffs, will replace him behind the wheel of the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet this weekend. Carson Hocevar will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut as a result, taking over the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet from LaJoie.

On Wednesday, NASCAR issued serious L3-level penalties against the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Chase Briscoe for counterfeiting parts. They lost 120 driver and owner points, 25 playoff points, were fined $250,000, and crew chief John Klausmeier was suspended for the next six races.

The regular season points standings have tightened up considerably. Ross Chastain remains in control, but just one point ahead of Blaney. In fact, there are just 17 points separating the top-six drivers in the standings.

Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Gateway and Portland schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 2

6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice (Gateway) - FS1

6:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (Gateway) - FS1

Saturday, June 3

10:00 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice (Gateway) - FS1

10:45 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (Gateway) - FS1

11:30 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice (Portland) -N/A

12:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (Portland) - FS1

1:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (160 laps at Gateway) - FS1

4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (75 laps at Portland) - FS1

Sunday, June 4

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 race (240 laps at Gateway) – FS1

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (45/95/100) - 240 laps

(45/95/100) - 240 laps TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV

FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Zane Smith, RFK Racing, Acronis Ford Mustang, Josh Bilicki, Spire Motorsports, Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet Camaro and Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Gateway?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. With Elliott suspended, LaJoie will become the third different driver behind the wheel of the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet this year. Hocevar makes his Cup debut in the No. 7 Spire entry, and Gray Gaulding makes his first Cup start in nearly three years, driving the No. 15 RWR Ford.