Jamie McMurray returns for another shot at the Daytona 500

McMurray, who stopped competing on a fulltime basis in the NASCAR Cup Series following the 2018 season, will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet from Spire Motorsports in partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The effort will be sponsored by AdventHealth, one of the largest faith-based health systems in the United States.

McMurray, 44, currently works as a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports. His most recent Cup series start was in the 2019 Daytona 500 and he won the 2020 event driving for CGR.

“It doesn’t get any better than the Daytona 500, and I am so excited to have the opportunity, thanks to AdventHealth, to run this race one more time,” he said. “I have enjoyed my time out of the car as an analyst covering NASCAR, but nothing can replace the feeling of actually racing.

“And it’s great to be partnering with a company like AdventHealth for this race. We share a lot of the same goals about health and fitness, and I’m looking forward to using this opportunity to talk to race fans about the importance of staying healthy and feeling whole.”

In addition, McMurray will be wearing a heart-rate monitor that will be shown during the race, giving fans a glimpse into how the body reacts to the stresses of racing.

He has also been working with driver performance manager Josh Wise to prepare for the race utilizing resources from CGR’s Human Innovation and Development Lab.

Related video