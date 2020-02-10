NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Duel 1 in
3 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
31 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
45 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
66 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
80 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
94 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
108 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
122 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
136 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
149 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
178 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
192 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
206 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
219 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
234 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
248 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
262 days
NASCAR Cup / Daytona Clash / Breaking news

Keselowski slams teammate Logano's "dumb move" in Clash

Keselowski slams teammate Logano's "dumb move" in Clash
By:
Feb 10, 2020, 12:37 AM

Brad Keselowski did not mince words Sunday after crashing out of the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire and Jeremy Bullins
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang MoneyLion
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang MoneyLion

The Team Penske driver was visibly frustrated after getting out of the car and raged against 'dumb moves' and 'crazy blocks' during the exhibition race.

On Lap 67, Joey Logano attempted to block a run from Kyle Busch. Busch forced the issue and two collided, resulting in a three-car incident that ended Keselowski's day.

 

“I just got wrecked for no reason," said Keselowski after being released from the infield care center. "Dumb, dumb racing. Dumb moves being thrown out there. Guys that don't know what they are doing so they throw crazy blocks. It is just ridiculous. We shouldn’t be wrecking all these cars. I am not Tony Stewart, I am not as smart as he is and he can say it a lot better than I could but this is just dumb. We had a good race car. The MoneyLion Ford was capable of winning the race, led a lot of the race and we got destroyed for no reason."

He later added: “You would think these guys would be smarter than that. I get in wrecks all the time and I cause them, but the same one over and over again. It is the same thing. Somebody throws a stupid block that is never going to work, and wrecks half the field. Then goes, ehhhhh. I don't know. Maybe we need to take the helmets and seat belts out. Somebody will get hurt and then maybe they will stop driving like (expletive).”

When asked to clarify if he was referring to his own teammate, Keselowski reiterated that he thought Logano's block was a "dumb move."

“Yeah, it was just a dumb move. There is no reason to make that move. It was never going to work and it didn’t. Here we are. We are wrecked out of the race and now a Ford isn’t going to win most likely and a Toyota is. It was just dumb to take out the best car for a move that was never going to work.”

He ended up being correct in the end with the Toyota of Erik Jones taking the checkered flag and the highest-placing Ford driver being Clint Bowyer in third. Just six cars finished the race after multiple incidents late in the running.

'We get along fine'

When asked if he planned to talk with his teammate, Keselowski said: "I am going to Disney World with my family. I will worry about that later." He finished 17th in the 18-car field after exiting the race.

Logano retired from the race himself after being swept up in another incident, finishing ninth. He responded to Keselowski's criticisms afterwards, saying: “Apparently we all suck at this because there are only like three cars left right now, so I wouldn’t say anyone is really good.”

When asked if he intends to talk things out with Brad, he didn't seem concerned. “Well, I am going to Disney too, so I will see him there (laughter). I am sure he is fine. We get along fine. I don't think he is mad at me.”

Read Also:

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona Clash
Drivers Brad Keselowski , Joey Logano
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Daytona Clash

Daytona Clash

8 Feb - 9 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Final Practice
Sun 9 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
00:35
11:35
Race
Mon 10 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
04:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

