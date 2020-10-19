NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick: "Our car was plenty fast to win the race today"

shares
comments
By:

Kevin Harvick just missed out what could have been his tenth win of the 2020 season Sunday at Kansas Speedway, but remains in a strong position to advance into the Championship 4.

Harvick leaves Kansas 41 points above the cut line, but was just one position away from securing his place in the title race.

After beating Harvick off pit road during the final set of pit stops, Joey Logano was able to hold off the Stewart-Haas Racing driver during the final 40 lap run.

Harvick crossed the line just a few car lengths back of the Team Penske driver, calling Logano a "good blocker" after missing out on the victory.

“We just needed to get off of pit road first," he said post-race. "It came down to controlling that restart and we lost the lead there on the restart and wound up trying to battle and didn’t get the lead on the restart but just really, really fast Jimmy John’s Ford Mustang. All our guys did a great job and we had a fast car, we moved all over the race track and we weren’t the best behind somebody but I had a lot of options as they made the car better towards the end of the race. It was a good run for us. I wish we could have one, but we were one short."

Read Also:

It proved difficult for Harvick to get alongside Logano for the race lead in the closing laps, even as they were forced to negotiate slower traffic.

"Joey did just a good job of putting his car right in front of ours," explained Harvick. "With this package, every time you put your car in front of the car behind you, it takes the nose away. We just had a little bit of trouble trying to get the nose to turn when he would take our lane."

Even without the checkered flag, Harvick leaves Kansas confident in his title chances and will approach Texas and Martinsville the same way he and the No. 4 team have approached the entire 2020 season.

"Just going to go race and do the things we do every week. You never know how these things are going to play out. Our car was plenty fast to win the race today and just came up one short."

He later added: "I feel a lot better after today, getting out of here with a good day, leading laps here. I feel good about that leading into next week. I think as you look at Martinsville, I feel a lot better about it than what we were the first race.  Obviously the first race we had a whole bunch of problems with no fans, alternator, all the things that went wrong ... I think we just have to see how the chips fall in the next three races and see where it all ends up."

"We've not hit it right in a while," admits Truex

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

