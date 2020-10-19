Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021

Briscoe, 25, will drive the No. 14 Ford beginning in the 2021 season. He will replace Clint Bowyer, who announced Oct. 8 he was leaving SHR at the end of the year and moving to the Fox Sports broadcast booth next season.

SHR presented Briscoe a contract for the new ride on shortly thereafter and an official announcement of the move could come as soon as Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed.

Stewart-Haas Racing did not immediately return a request for comment.

Briscoe, who began his racing career on dirt, has been competing regularly in stock cars since 2016 and has quickly developed into one of NASCAR’s top up-and-coming talents.

He has won a series-best nine races so far this season in the Xfinity Series and currently leads the playoff standings heading into Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. He is already guaranteed to be one of the four drivers competing for the series title in two weeks at Phoenix.

In his relatively brief stock car racing career, Briscoe won six races and the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2016; he’s won a pair of races in the Truck Series and finished sixth in the series standings in 2017; and he has 11 Xfinity wins in 78 starts dating back to 2018.

Briscoe began racing in sprint cars and at the age of 13 became the youngest driver to win a 410 sprint car race, breaking the record set by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon by one year.

He continues to race occasionally on dirt, entering his own midget car at this season’s Chili Bowl Nationals in January.

