NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Busch opens Champion's Week by winning a WWE title

shares
comments
Kyle Busch opens Champion's Week by winning a WWE title
By:
Dec 3, 2019, 6:07 PM

Kyle Busch kicked off Champion’s Week activities in Nashville, Tenn., by winning – briefly – a World Wrestling Entertainment championship.

The annual NASCAR Cup Series awards show and its surrounding activities moved to Nashville this year from Las Vegas and WWE hosted its live “Raw” show in town on Monday night, three days before the Cup Series event.

Sitting on the front row were Busch, his wife, Samantha, and the couple’s 4-year-old son, Brexton.

During a segment when wrestler R-Truth (Ron Killings of Charlotte, N.C.) was celebrating with his 24/7 championship with Busch at ringside, Busch rolled up R-Truth on the arena floor in front of special guest referee and former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip, who counted the one-two-three.

 

The “win” gave Busch the 24/7 championship – a title which can be defended 24 hours a day, seven days a week so long as there is a referee present.

Later in the show while Busch was celebrating his victory backstage, R-Truth showed up with a referee of his own, pinning Busch by his dressing room and reclaimed the title.

 

While R-Truth never officially lost the title again Monday night, he did briefly lose possession of it when Brexton Busch grabbed it and ran off with it. 

Brexton eventually returned it to his father, who returned it to R-Truth, who agreed to take the belt and not Busch’s Cup Series championship trophy instead.

 

This is the second time Busch has played a role on WWE’s “Monday Night Raw.” In 2009, he and Joey Logano – both were drivers for Joe Gibbs Racing at the time – appeared as “guest hosts” on a live episode hosted in Buffalo, N.Y.

You can check out their appearance in Buffalo HERE.

Next article
Crew chief Brian Pattie joins Stenhouse at JTG Daugherty Racing

Previous article

Crew chief Brian Pattie joins Stenhouse at JTG Daugherty Racing
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kyle Busch
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Tue 3 Dec
Fri 15 Nov
Final Practice
Tue 3 Dec
Fri 15 Nov
Qualifying
Tue 3 Dec
Sat 16 Nov
Race
Tue 3 Dec
Sun 17 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas tops first day of Abu Dhabi F1 test, Perez spins Vettel

2
Formula 1

Ocon: Renault run key in light of 2020's "big problem"

2h
3
Formula 1

Grosjean: 2020 tyres still "not what you'd dream of"

1h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari fuel checked at least 10 times this year - Binotto

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Kyle Busch opens Champion's Week by winning a WWE title
NAS

Kyle Busch opens Champion's Week by winning a WWE title

Crew chief Brian Pattie joins Stenhouse at JTG Daugherty Racing
NAS

Crew chief Brian Pattie joins Stenhouse at JTG Daugherty Racing

NASCAR slams three teams for race manipulation at Homestead
NAS

NASCAR slams three teams for race manipulation at Homestead

StarCom Racing adds driver Quin Houff for 2020-21 Cup season
NAS

StarCom Racing adds driver Quin Houff for 2020-21 Cup season

The 2020 Cup Series rookie class ready for 'next chapter'
NAS

The 2020 Cup Series rookie class ready for 'next chapter'

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.