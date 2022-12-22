Tickets Subscribe
2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released
NASCAR Cup News

Format revealed for 2023 NASCAR Clash at the L.A. Coliseum

NASCAR will again open up its 2023 season with an exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in February.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Format revealed for 2023 NASCAR Clash at the L.A. Coliseum

This week, NASCAR released the race format and eligibility. Not much varies from the 2022 race, but most notably is the field size.

23 cars advanced into the main event in the inaugural running, but that number has increased to 27.

The purpose-built 0.25-mile track inside the stadium won't see any major overhauls for 2023.

All 36 teams in possession of a charter are eligible and open teams associated with Cup drivers are welcomed to make an attempt. The major change for the event is one we've known for some time now -- the 150-lap race will now take place later the day and end under the lights.

Joey Logano enters the event as both the defending Clash winner and the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, beating Ross Chastain in last month's title-decider at Phoenix.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Race Weekend Format

Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Qualifying:

  • Single vehicle qualifying will occur on Saturday, February 4th following the scheduled practice.
  • Qualifying will be single vehicle one (1) round, 3 laps, one (1) warm-up, two (2) timed.
  • Qualifying order will be determined by 2022 Owner Points (lowest to highest).
  • If there are more than 40 entries to this Event, the fastest four (4) open teams will transfer into the Heat Races.

Heat Races - 4 Heat Races / 25 Laps each

  • Only completed green flag laps will be counted toward the official race distance
  • Heat race lineups will be set by Qualifying
    • Fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 1
    • Second fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 2
    • Third fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 3
    • Fourth fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 4, etc
  • The top five (5) from each race advance through to The Clash
  • Remaining five (5) finishing positions from each heat continue through to the Last Chance Qualifier Race 1 and the Last Chance Qualifier Race 2 with their starting position being determined by where they finished in their heat races.

Last Chance Races - 2 LCQ Races / 50 Laps each

  • Only completed green flag laps will be counted toward the official race distance

 

Last Chance Qualifier Race 1

  • Those that did not advance from Heat 1 & 3.
  • The 6th place finisher from Heat 1 will be on the Pole.
  • The 6th place finisher from Heat 3 will be on the outside Pole.
  • Lineup - Inside row positions 6-10 from Heat #1. Outside row positions 6-10 from Heat #3

Last Chance Qualifier Race 2

  • Those that did not advance from Heat 2 & 4.
  • The 6th place finisher from Heat 2 will be on the Pole.
  • The 6th place finisher from Heat 4 will be on the outside Pole.
  • Lineup - Inside row positions 6-10 from Heat #2. Outside row positions 6-10 from Heat #4

LCQ 1 & 2

  • Top three (3) from both LCQ 1 and LCQ 2 advance through to The Clash.
  • The remaining drivers are eliminated from the remainder of the Event.

The Clash

  • Only completed green flag laps will be counted toward the official race distance
  • 27 Drivers will start The Clash main event.
    • 26 starting drivers are locked in through their finishes in the heat races, LCQ 1, and LCQ 2.
    • 27th and final spot is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2022 season points standing who did not already earn a starting position in The Clash.

How the starting grid is formed

