NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Motorsport.com news

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

shares
comments
NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Largest US sanctioning body for motorsports racing to offer content to fans in collaboration with Motorsport Network.

Miami, 19 August 2020: National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (“NASCAR”) has launched a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv, Motorsport Network’s digital OTT platform devoted to racing and automotive content.

The NASCAR® channel will bring fans rich content from behind the scenes of some of the world’s most exciting and fan-friendly racing series. 

The NASCAR® channel will be available to Motorsport Network’s 56 million-strong monthly audience of global racing and automotive fans, with the ambition being to bring this audience inside the heart of some of the most successful series in motorsport.

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske Ford leads the field

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske Ford leads the field

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Wurth gasman

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Wurth gasman

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Motorsport.tv is part of Motorsport Studios, a global content production and distribution group that leverages the Motorsport Network’s extensive image and video assets to help brands and stakeholders tell their stories in motorsport.

Motorsport Network and NASCAR already have a strong partnership story; Motorsport Games has a multi-year license to create the NASCAR Heat video game franchise and manage the eNASCAR Heat Pro League (eNHPL) eSports series. This year’s release, NASCAR Heat 5, has delivered a significant year-on-year increase in revenue and in unit sales. Meanwhile the second season of the eNHPL has enjoyed a 300% increase in viewership, attracting 3.7 million views over the course of the regular season. Motorsport Network racing channels play a significant part in covering the eSports series and other NASCAR national series for global audiences in 15 languages, with a crack team of journalists and photographers.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports leads

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports leads

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

General view of Daytona

General view of Daytona

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

The agreement with the Motorsport Network means that NASCAR will be able to access Motorsport.tv’s global distribution, increasing international exposure for its national series and its partner brands.

The collaboration between Motorsport Network and NASCAR brings together two respective industry leaders: of motorsport audience reach and distribution, and of motorsport social media and fan engagement, making it a strong partnership in the motorsport digital space.

Joining forces with Motorsport Network offers NASCAR another opportunity to activate and distribute to a large motorsport audience as well as expand the reach of its shoulder content.

Wyatt Hicks, managing director of NASCAR Digital Media, said: “NASCAR is a truly worldwide brand, and now, courtesy of Motorsport Network, NASCAR fans located internationally will have access to more content than ever before from their favorite sport. Motorsport Network, through its global distribution platform, is the perfect partner to help us serve our fans around the globe and deliver them the type of content that they crave.”

Eric Gilbert, Motorsport.tv President said: “As Motorsport.tv is growing at an unprecedented pace and expanding the User Generated Content model, I’m thrilled to see one of the most iconic racing series in the world join prestige automotive brands and influential content creators our platform. Helping a rights holder of this magnitude reach global audiences via their own official channel will add value not only to our distribution model but also to the viewer experience.”

Buttafuoco wins eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship

Previous article

Buttafuoco wins eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck

