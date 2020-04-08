NASCAR's rapidly changing esports landscape

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

NASCAR's rapidly changing esports landscape

shares
comments
NASCAR's rapidly changing esports landscape
By:
Apr 8, 2020, 1:57 PM

Some have scoffed at NASCAR’s venture into esports in recent years, but without it, the eNASCAR league currently filling in for real races likely would not be possible.

Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer for NASCAR, was well aware of skeptical fans and stakeholders when NASCAR began putting resources into the development of virtual racing leagues like the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series and NASCAR Heat Pro League.

“No one could predict the future,” Clark told Motorsport.com, “but look what we have now.”

Since NASCAR announced last month the postponement of all races through at least May 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR and iRacing put together a virtual Pro Invitational Series that is averaging over 1 million viewers weekly on network television.

On Wednesday, the NASCAR Heat Pro League will hold its draft of xBox and PlayStation4 players as it prepares for the second season of competition, in which 14 NASCAR teams will once again participate.

While real NASCAR racing remains on hiatus, more fans, media and even sponsors have taken a second look at the virtual motorsports alternative.

Read Also:

“I think the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Clark said. “What ultimately led to this coming together so quickly and becoming successful is everyone across the industry coming together and jumping in.

“That includes teams and drivers and partners across the board, who all saw this as a way to provide some entertainment and a distraction for our fans. We’re really, really happy with the level of participation and the level of engagement from our fans.”

Clark said there is “no way” the Pro Invitational Series would have gotten off the ground were it not for NASCAR and the industry’s commitment to esports in recent years.

“Not that we saw something like this coming, but we certainly saw the value in esports broadly and the value in a partnership with iRacing,” he said. “Having that established relationship, having the pieces and parts in place, having drivers already active on the platform, just made it easier for it all to come together.

“Had that not been the case or been a focus for the last few years, I don’t think it’s possible this would have come together, certainly not to the degree that it has over the last few weeks.”

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Clark touched on a number of topics related to NASCAR’s involvement in esports.

Read Also:

Q: The draft for the second season of the NASCAR Heat Pro League is scheduled for Wednesday. How does NASCAR view its involvement in the Pro League in comparison to its iRacing endeavors?

The iRacing platform allows us to reach a younger NASCAR fan or motorsports fan and deepen their engagement with motorsports. It also has the unique ability to be a development program for drivers. In regards to Heat, we view it as a mass-market opportunity. If there’s anything in esports these days that can be considered ‘traditional,’ I think NASCAR Heat is more of the traditional sports league. It has the ability to reach people who may not have any interest in NASCAR in the first place but hopefully by playing the game on Xbox or PlayStation, it gives us the ability to reach a different audience.

William Byron, Axalta Chevrolet

William Byron, Axalta Chevrolet

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Q: The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series announced Monday it was starting its own virtual racing league, but it will also feature some real-word ramifications in its racing series when it starts up this season. Do you foresee this being utilized elsewhere?

We were aware of it but not something we were not directly involved in putting together. I don’t think we’ve had discussions and I don’t think it is something we would do, having some crossover from our esports endeavors to what’s happening on-track. But I also think we’re all in uncharted territory and people are looking to do things their stakeholders and fans engaged. While we weren’t involved in the decision, I understand what they’re trying to do, which is do something a little different.

Q: In what ways do you see NASCAR taking advantage of the exposure and success of esports this year once real races begin?

That’s definitely at the top of the discussion right now. The eNASCAR series pulled together pretty quickly and under pretty extraordinary circumstances. I think we’ve learned things in the first three weeks that we would never have anticipated otherwise. I think we’ll have a couple of options to keep an iteration of what we have going forward. We’re not in a position to make final decisions right now but based on the response that we’ve seen, we definitely believe there is a long-term play here. (Is an off-season series an option?) It’s certainly an option on the table. It’s too early to tell one way or the other. While the vision of an off-season series is an interesting one, I also think that we have to be careful not to overburden the drivers and oversaturate the market. We some value in it but we’re going to have to be smart about these visions. It’s a long season as is.

Timmy Hill and Ryan Preece

Timmy Hill and Ryan Preece

Photo by: NASCAR Media

 

Next article
Bell and Larson win Lucas Oil round of Short Track Challenge

Previous article

Bell and Larson win Lucas Oil round of Short Track Challenge
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Phoenix

Phoenix

6 Mar - 8 Mar
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Sat 7 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
04:35
13:35
Final Practice
Sat 7 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
06:35
15:35
Qualifying
Sun 8 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
03:35
12:35
Race
Mon 9 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
03:30
12:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Esports

McLaughlin takes Monza Eseries win despite fuel drama

2h
2
Formula 1

Ranked! The worst F1 cars to win grands prix

3
Formula 1

How Jim Clark's stats still hold up, more than 50 years on

4
Formula 1

FIA extends Formula 1 shutdown period

5
DTM

Audi DTM squad facing "worst crisis" amid coronavirus

40m

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup
May 8, 2019

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR's rapidly changing esports landscape
NAS

NASCAR's rapidly changing esports landscape

Bell and Larson win Lucas Oil round of Short Track Challenge
eSpt

Bell and Larson win Lucas Oil round of Short Track Challenge

Dale Jr. and Carl Edwards among 2021 NASCAR Hall nominees
NAS

Dale Jr. and Carl Edwards among 2021 NASCAR Hall nominees

Byron sweeps Rockingham round of Short Track Challenge
eSpt

Byron sweeps Rockingham round of Short Track Challenge

Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race
NAS

Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.