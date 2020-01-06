Team Penske announces crew chief shakeup for Cup teams

Team Penske has made changes atop the pit box for all three of its NASCAR Cup Series operations.

Paul Wolfe, who has served as crew chief for Brad Keselowski since 2011, will shift to the No. 22 team of Joey Logano. Wolfe and Keselowski won the 2012 Cup Series title together, as well as 29 races.

Todd Gordon, who has been with Logano since 2013 and won the 2018 championship, will move over to the No. 12 team of Ryan Blaney.

Lastly, Blaney's crew chief Jeremy Bullins will be paired with Keselowski moving forward. Penske won six races during the 2019 season, but failed to get any of their cars into the Championship 4.

“As we do after the completion of each season, we evaluated what we can do to better achieve our goals and we felt it was time to make these changes to better position us to reach our potential,” said Roger Penske in a statement from the organization. “We are fortunate that we have three very strong leaders in Paul, Todd and Jeremy, who work with experienced and talented crews. Pairing each of these winning teams with different drivers and cars should provide new energy and a fresh approach for the 2020 season.”