"Huge sense of pride" in Kevin Harvick's return to the No. 29

None was bigger than when Harvick was thrust into the Cup series in 2001 following the death of Dale Earnhardt in a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500.

Harvick, who was competing in what is now the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing at the time, had planned to run a handful of Cup races in 2001 and become Earnhardt’s teammate in 2002.

One week into the 2001 season, however, Harvick was running both series, taking over Earnhardt’s ride in the rebranded No. 29 Chevrolet. Two races later, he earned his first series victory at Atlanta and launched a remarkable career.

This week – thanks to a cooperative effort between RCR and Harvick’s current Stewart-Haas Racing organization – Harvick will drive the No. 29 one final time in Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

The car will feature a “throwback” paint scheme reminiscent of the design which adorned Harvick’s then-No. 29 Chevy when he won at Atlanta on March 11, 2001.

“I had a great 13 years at RCR and really learned a lot through the process because of being thrown into Dale’s car, where my first press conference as a Cup Series driver was the biggest press conference I would ever have in my career, where my first moments were my biggest moments,” Harvick said.

“With this being my last year as a Cup Series driver, we wanted to highlight a lot of these moments, and many were made at RCR in that 29 car. For me, there’s a huge sense of pride in being able to be a part of something like this with both organizations.

“Going back in time and doing everything that weekend in the 29 car is something I’m really excited about.”

Harvick’s impromptu and successful debut in Cup has led to a remarkable feat when it comes to the All-Star Race.

Since his 2001 Cup debut, Harvick has been a part of every All-Star Race – the only active driver to do so. Sunday will be his 23rd consecutive appearance in the event – most of any active driver.

He’s also won the event twice – in 2007 and 2019, both times at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Returning to a historic venue

Ending his career by being able to participate in the return of NASCAR racing to North Wilkesboro is an added bonus for Harvick.

“It just has this buzz to it. It’s the type of moment I like to be a part of, and I know a lot of people haven’t had that opportunity to experience that really high-end, electric feel that our sport can bring,” he said.

“That’s the part I’m looking forward to the most – the energy that the fans bring. I’ve been fortunate to be a part of some of these moments where you feel like you’re living this out-of-body experience that’s just hard to explain because of the electricity and the excitement in the stadium.”

And getting in the No. 29 one final time?

“Well, I think it’s going to be strange just climbing into it, right?” Harvick said. “Everything that started in my Cup career started at RCR. And to be able to put that car back out on the race track is something that we all thought would not ever happen again.

“I know the fans are excited, but for us it’s an honor and a privilege to drive it one last time.”