NASCAR Cup / North Wilkesboro All-Star Race Preview

NASCAR 2023 North Wilkesboro schedule, entry list, and how to watch

For the first time since 1996, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, which will host the All-Star Race this weekend.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Darlington Raceway may have been throwback weekend, but NASCAR's return to North Wilkesboro is the ultimate throwback.

NASCAR returns to one of the original circuits that was part of the inaugural Cup season in 1949, a track that hasn't hosted a Cup race since 1996 and hasn't been repaved since the early 1980s.

William Byron won his third race of the season last weekend at Darlington, but Ross Chastain was again the story. After crashing out of the race lead in the closing laps while battling Kyle Larson, Rick Hendrick had some harsh words for the championship leader.

Both Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks and Chastain have spoken this week, reflecting on what went wrong and what the driver of the No. 1 can do better in the future. Chastain also had conversations with Hendrick, Larson, and Chevrolet representatives. 

The festivities at North Wilkesboro began with three late model races on Wednesday. They were won by Augie Grill (CARS Tour Late Model Pro), Brenden "Butterbean" Queen (CARS Tour Late Model Stock), and Bubba Pollard (ASA STARS National Tour).

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Throwback Chevrolet Camaro

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Throwback Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, May 19

3:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1

5:45 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series pit crew challenge - FS1

Saturday, May 20

10:30 a.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

1:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (250 laps) - FOX

7:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series heat races - FS1

Sunday, May 21

5:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Open Race (100 laps) – FS1 

8:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race (200 laps) – FS1 

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, May 21
  • TV show start time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Renovated North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Motor Speedway grand opening

Renovated North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Motor Speedway grand opening

Photo by: Grace Krenrich

Who is racing at North Wilkesboro?

21 drivers are already locked into the main event. The top-two finishers from Open race, plus the Fan Vote recipient will also earn a place in the main event. 16 drivers are entered in the Open race.

More about the race format can be found HERE.

All-Star Race entry list

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

NASCAR All-Star Open Entry list

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer 

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

13

Chandler Smith

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Josh Berry

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Ryan Newman

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Josh Bilicki 

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

 

"Huge sense of pride" in Kevin Harvick's return to the No. 29

Kyle Larson 'excited and nervous' over Indy 500 debut next year
Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Jordan Taylor joins Kaulig for Portland NASCAR Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

NASCAR Cup

F1 Formula 1

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

F1 Formula 1

SUPC Supercars
Symmons Plains

NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

