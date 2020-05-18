Rain threatens to halt NASCAR's return to action

On Monday evening, NASCAR announced a schedule change, moving up the start of Tuesday’s scheduled Toyota 200 Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway to 6 p.m. ET.

The race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The event was originally scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET start.

Wednesday night, Darlington is scheduled to host a 500k Cup Series race slated for a 7:30 p.m. ET start.

The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday does not look good, however.

According to The Weather Channel, there is a 100-percent chance of thunderstorms in the Darlington area on Tuesday, 90 percent Wednesday and 90 percent Thursday.

If Tuesday night’s Xfinity race is postponed, it is scheduled to be run at 4 p.m. ET Thursday and broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington, won by Kevin Harvick, was the first live NASCAR race held since March 8. The following week live sports shut down as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the United States.

Sunday’s race – and all scheduled NASCAR events through June 21 – are scheduled to be held without fans in attendance.

