Ryan Newman "fully alert and walking around"

Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday’s rain-delayed Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

He was transported by ambulance to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., after his No. 6 Ford went airborne after hitting the wall and skated on its roof down the frontstretch of the track.

“Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway.

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time with his two daughters.”

Ryan Newman with his daughters Brooklyn Sage, Ashlyn Olivia Photo by: Roush Fenway Racing

On Monday night, NASCAR said Newman had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.