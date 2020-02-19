Ryan Newman "fully alert and walking around"
Roush Fenway Racing said injured driver Ryan Newman was “fully alert and walking around.”
Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday’s rain-delayed Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
He was transported by ambulance to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., after his No. 6 Ford went airborne after hitting the wall and skated on its roof down the frontstretch of the track.
“Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway.
“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time with his two daughters.”
Ryan Newman with his daughters Brooklyn Sage, Ashlyn Olivia
Photo by: Roush Fenway Racing
On Monday night, NASCAR said Newman had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|First Practice
|
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
|
10:35
13:35
|
|Second Practice
|
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
|
12:00
15:00
|
|Qualifying
|
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
|
09:00
12:00
|
|Duel 1
|
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
|
16:00
19:00
|
|Duel 2
|
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
|
17:45
20:45
|
|Third Practice
|
Fri 14 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
|
14:05
17:05
|
|Final Practice
|
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
|
09:30
12:30
|
|Sunday Race (Postponed)
|
Sun 16 Feb
Sun 16 Feb
|
11:30
14:30
|
|Monday Race
|
Mon 17 Feb
Mon 17 Feb
|
13:05
16:05
|
