Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Larson takes Kansas Cup win in emotional day for Hendrick
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II News

Team Penske in danger of being locked out of Championship 4

By:

One race remains for NASCAR Cup Series drivers to lock themselves into the Championship 4 and it looks like Team Penske’s drivers may have to fight amongst themselves for the final spot.

Team Penske in danger of being locked out of Championship 4

Kyle Larson won his ninth race of the season Sunday at Kansas Speedway, which was also his second straight win in the semifinal round of the playoffs.

So far, he’s the only driver locked into the Championship 4, who will decide the 2021 series championship in two weeks at Phoenix.

Next weekend’s race at Martinsville, Va., provides the last opportunity for one of the other seven drivers in contention to win and lock themselves into the title race. If Larson wins again – or a non-playoff driver wins – the final three spots will come down to points.

Sunday’s Kansas race left all three Penske drivers – Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano – sitting on the outside of the cutoff line to make it on points.

Blaney is one point behind fourth-place Kyle Busch, Keselowski is six behind Busch and Logano is 26 points back.

Read Also:

“It’s like four of us are fighting for one spot,” Keselowski said of the four drivers sitting below the cutoff line. Larson is locked in and Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin both have a more than 30-point cushion above the others.

“We are all just fighting hard. I am bummed I didn’t get more out of it,” said Keselowski, who finished 17th Sunday. “I had a heck of an opportunity to score a lot of points and make next week easy. We still aren’t in a bad spot but not as good as spot as we could be.

“Winning would obviously lock our way in but as you saw this week, as crazy as these races get, I am not sure that isn’t what you have to do.”

Blaney entered Sunday’s race in the best position of the Penske teams – second in points among playoff drivers and 17 ahead of the cutoff line.

He had a fast No. 12 Ford but was forced to pit under green in Stage 1 for a flat tire. He recovered to run in the top-10 but got wrecked out of the race on Lap 224 of 267 after a run-in with Austin Dillon.

“We didn’t have a great day but we did a good job of fighting back and getting back into the top-10 but then just got wiped out when we had plenty of room,” he said. “That sucks. It is very unfortunate.”

Logano ended up with the best Penske finish on Sunday – ninth – but his 30th-place finish last weekend at Texas due to an engine failure had already put him at a big deficit.

“On to Martinsville. One more shot to do it,” Logano said. “It is crazy watching this thing. They are trying to give it away it seems like. I have never seen so many issues in this round.

“Yeah, it seems like survival was the key in this round so far.”

shares
comments

Related video

Larson takes Kansas Cup win in emotional day for Hendrick

Previous article

Larson takes Kansas Cup win in emotional day for Hendrick
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Larson takes Kansas Cup win in emotional day for Hendrick Kansas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Larson takes Kansas Cup win in emotional day for Hendrick

Earnhardt, Stewart, Bowyer to test NASCAR Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup

Earnhardt, Stewart, Bowyer to test NASCAR Next Gen car

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Trending Today

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments

Emilia Romagna Moto2: Lowes wins, Fernandez crashes out
Moto2 Moto2

Emilia Romagna Moto2: Lowes wins, Fernandez crashes out

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Quartararo seals title after Bagnaia crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Quartararo seals title after Bagnaia crash

Agreement sealed for Queensland Raceway sale
Supercars Supercars

Agreement sealed for Queensland Raceway sale

Upgrades flagged as Queensland Raceway buy-out falls through
Supercars Supercars

Upgrades flagged as Queensland Raceway buy-out falls through

Top 10 Bathurst 1000 moments
Supercars Supercars

Top 10 Bathurst 1000 moments

Supercars signs 10-year Queensland Raceway agreement
Supercars Supercars

Supercars signs 10-year Queensland Raceway agreement

Larson takes Kansas Cup win in emotional day for Hendrick
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson takes Kansas Cup win in emotional day for Hendrick

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021

Latest news

Team Penske in danger of being locked out of Championship 4
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Team Penske in danger of being locked out of Championship 4

Larson takes Kansas Cup win in emotional day for Hendrick
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson takes Kansas Cup win in emotional day for Hendrick

Earnhardt, Stewart, Bowyer to test NASCAR Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Earnhardt, Stewart, Bowyer to test NASCAR Next Gen car

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.