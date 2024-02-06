Toyota unveils its 2024 driver development class

The manufacturer’s TD2 program has produced several noteworthy graduates, including NASCAR Cup driver Christopher Bell, who has advanced to the Championship 4 the past, two seasons, and Xfinity driver John Hunter Nemechek, who will join Bell in Cup and compete with Legacy Motor Club.

“The TD2 program is something that we take much pride in at TRD,” said Trent Rodriguez, Manager, Driver Development, TRD. “Providing opportunities for young drivers to reach their goals in motorsports will always be something that TRD celebrates.

“Our lineup for this season is incredibly diverse and filled with exceptionally talented drivers. With this group, we look forward to earning countless race wins and championships across multiple racing series this year.”

Through its TD2 program, TRD to provides additional opportunities on-and-off the track to encourage and support the participants’ personal development. TD2 drivers, along with drivers who compete for Toyota-supported race teams, also have access to the celebrated Toyota Performance Center (TPC), which provides support with physical fitness, sports psychology, recovery and nutrition.

This season’s driver lineup, across three motorsports disciplines, includes Jade Avedisian, Brent Crews, John Geesbreght, Tyler Gonzalez, Taylor Gray, Corey Heim, Buddy Kofoid, Isabella Robusto, Gio Ruggiero, William Sawalich, Chandler Smith, Ryan Timms and Westin Workman.

Stock cars

Smith, 21, returns to the TD2 program after running for Kaulig Racing in Xfinity full-time last year, along with making three Cup starts in 2023. For 2024, Smith will compete full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 81 Toyota in Xfinity.

Heim, 21, returns to full-time Trucks this year with Tricon Garage. In his first full Truck season, Heim won the regular season title, advanced to the Championship 4, and earned a series-leading 19 top-10 finishes in 22 starts. He will also run some Xfinity races with Sam Hunt Racing.

Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, Safelite Toyota Tundra Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Gray, 18, will also return to Tricon Garage for his first full Truck season. He missed the first three races of the 2023 season due to NASCAR’s age restrictions. Gray will also make his Xfinity debut for JGR this year.

Sawalich, 17, won the ARCA East championship last season after winning half the races and finished inside the top-five in every event. Sawalich will look to defend his title this year, along with additional ARCA Menards Series races for JGR. He will also run a limited Truck and Xfinity schedule.

Ruggiero, 17, will continue to compete in late model events for Wilson Motorsports, while running several ARCA Menards Series races for Venturini Motorsports (VMS), including the entire ARCA East schedule.

After recovering from an injury last year, Robusto, 19, will compete in several series, including late models with Lee Pulliam Performance and Wilson Motorsports, GT4 races with Smooge Racing and ARCA Menards Series competition with VMS.

Crews, 15, became the youngest TA2 champion in 2024 while also earning his first ARCA Menards Series victory in only his second start. He will run several events with VMS in ARCA, along with late model races for Kevin Harvick, Inc. and Wilson Motorsports.

Grassroots dirt

Kofoid, 22, a multi-time champion for Toyota in the dirt midget ranks, will take on the full World of Outlaws schedule for Roth Motorsports.

Avedisian, 17, became the first woman to win a national dirt midget title last year, will continue to compete in various national dirt midget races for Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM), along with the full Toyota GR Cup Series schedule for Nitro Motorsports.

Timms, 17, will return to USAC National Midget competition after a successful run in 2023, when he became the youngest feature winner in series history.

Sports cars

Geesbreght, 20, returns to compete for Smooge Racing in the Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO in IMSA and SRO competition. He picked up a victory at Circuit of the Americas last season.

Gonzalez, 19, who won the inaugural Toyota GR Cup Series title with an incredible seven race wins, will also compete in the GT4 ranks for Smooge Racing as Geesbreght’s co-driver for the SRO series season.

Workman, 19, joins Copeland Motorsports for the full Toyota GR Cup Series schedule in 2024.