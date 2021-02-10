Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track

shares
comments
Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track
By:

Martin Truex Jr says work is required by Daytona to ensure that mud isn’t dragged onto the racing surface at its bus stop chicane ahead of the upcoming road course Cup race, after he wrecked from the lead in Tuesday night’s Busch Clash event.

The race went under yellow after just nine laps in an attempt to clean the bus stop, as constant straight-lining of the curbs dragged dust and mud onto the track surface. Kevin Harvick was an early spinner there, and cars quickly became caked in dirt – with drivers complaining of reduced visibility.

With six laps remaining, race leader Truex spun into the wall as he exited the chicane, ending his evening.

“I just overshot the bus stop a little bit and hit that mud that was there,” he said. “It was worse than the laps before, so [it] just caught me off guard. I actually slowed down from the lap before going through there and once it got in the bus stop turned back to the right, it was gone.”

Read Also:

NASCAR used the road course for the first time in the season-opening exhibition race, and will use the layout again for the second round of its Cup Series on February 21.

“The track is awesome – a blast to drive on with these cars,” added Truex.  “The only thing we’ve got to work on is figuring out how to keep the mud off of the track in the chicane.

“What happens is you get behind somebody real close, and you go in there and you can’t see where you are going, so if they get into the mud, you follow them and if there is four cars in line, everybody’s trying to cut the chicane a little tighter, a little tighter and it just blows mud everywhere.

“We’ve got to figure that out a little bit, but outside of that – the track is a blast.”

Truex had already lost the lead once in the race, when he mistakenly skipped the front-stretch chicane under a full course yellow – thinking he’d have the pace car to follow as leader – which earned him a penalty.

Truex radioed: “Where the heck’s the pace car? I was expecting it at the chicane.”

When told it was his mistake to miss the chicane, he replied: “I don't know why I did that. That's a terrible job. I'm sorry.”

After the race he added: “I made a big mistake early on and it cost us the lead and we had to come from the back.

“Honestly, I beat the car to pieces trying to get there. It was fun; it was a lot of fun getting through the field, just wish we could have closed it out.”

Related video

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win

Previous article

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars to adopt Formula 1-style qualifying

2
IndyCar

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

18h
3
FIA F2

Russian Time sells Formula 2 team

Latest news
Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track
NAS

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track

29m
Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win
NAS

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win

13h
Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck
NAS

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck

14h
Championship in hand, Chase Elliott still 'wants more'
NAS

Championship in hand, Chase Elliott still 'wants more'

20h
2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule
NAS

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

23h
Latest videos
Can Hamlin make history with three-peat in Daytona 500? 01:27
NASCAR Cup
23h

Can Hamlin make history with three-peat in Daytona 500?

High expectations at Hendrick Motorsports for the Daytona 500 pole 00:49
NASCAR Cup
Feb 8, 2021

High expectations at Hendrick Motorsports for the Daytona 500 pole

Looking back at final Beach and Road Course race from Daytona in 1958 21:36
NASCAR Cup
Feb 8, 2021

Looking back at final Beach and Road Course race from Daytona in 1958

Kurt Busch returns to Chip Ganassi Racing with new teammate Ross Chastain 02:22
NASCAR Cup
Feb 8, 2021

Kurt Busch returns to Chip Ganassi Racing with new teammate Ross Chastain

Kyle Larson enters Daytona with something to prove ‘on and off the track’ 02:01
NASCAR Cup
Feb 8, 2021

Kyle Larson enters Daytona with something to prove ‘on and off the track’

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Keselowski: My Daytona 500 frustration level is “pretty extreme” Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Keselowski: My Daytona 500 frustration level is “pretty extreme”

Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson plan to make Rolex 24 returns Daytona 24
Video Inside
IMSA / Breaking news

Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson plan to make Rolex 24 returns

When F1’s crazy horse joined the Prancing Horse Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Interview

When F1’s crazy horse joined the Prancing Horse

Trending Today

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022

Sainz explains huge time loss after Dakar navigation error
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Sainz explains huge time loss after Dakar navigation error

Latest news

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck

Championship in hand, Chase Elliott still 'wants more'
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Championship in hand, Chase Elliott still 'wants more'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.