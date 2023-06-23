Subscribe
Previous / Tony Stewart prefers "merit and maturity" in new Cup drivers
NASCAR Cup / Nashville Practice report

Tyler Reddick leads Truex in Nashville Cup practice

Toyota drivers Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr. showed the way in Friday’s NASCAR Cup practice at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Jim Utter
By:

Reddick, who drives the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, ended up with the fastest average lap speed at 162.250 mph.

Reddick was fastest when teams initially went out on the track during the 50-minute session and later when most teams changed over to qualifying set up.

Truex ended up second-fastest (161.407 mph) and Ross Chastain was third (161.369 mph).

Erik Jones and William Byron rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 average lap speeds were Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, last year’s race winner Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher and A.J. Allmendinger.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Reddick also had the fastest average lap speed (160.400 mph). Chastain and Truex were second and third, respectively, in that category.

About 35 minutes into the session, Kyle Busch spun off Turn 4 and down the frontstretch but avoided any contact with the wall.

 

Busch took his No. 8 Chevrolet immediately to the garage after the incident.

There were no other incidents during the session.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 46 29.510     162.250
2 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 56 29.664 0.154 0.154 161.408
3 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 47 29.671 0.161 0.007 161.370
4 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 46 29.741 0.231 0.070 160.990
5 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 53 29.755 0.245 0.014 160.914
6 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 37 29.777 0.267 0.022 160.795
7 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 56 29.783 0.273 0.006 160.763
8 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 38 29.792 0.282 0.009 160.714
9 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 49 29.802 0.292 0.010 160.660
10 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 43 29.816 0.306 0.014 160.585
11 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 51 29.818 0.308 0.002 160.574
12 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 36 29.845 0.335 0.027 160.429
13 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 58 29.849 0.339 0.004 160.407
14 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 56 29.859 0.349 0.010 160.354
15 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 61 29.864 0.354 0.005 160.327
16 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 48 29.880 0.370 0.016 160.241
17 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 45 29.891 0.381 0.011 160.182
18 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 50 29.893 0.383 0.002 160.171
19 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 46 29.894 0.384 0.001 160.166
20 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 45 29.894 0.384 0.000 160.166
21 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 31 29.923 0.413 0.029 160.011
22 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 38 29.930 0.420 0.007 159.973
23 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 46 29.933 0.423 0.003 159.957
24 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 38 29.984 0.474 0.051 159.685
25 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 37 30.003 0.493 0.019 159.584
26 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 38 30.012 0.502 0.009 159.536
27 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 29 30.055 0.545 0.043 159.308
28 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 37 30.068 0.558 0.013 159.239
29 51 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 27 30.070 0.560 0.002 159.228
30 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 32 30.081 0.571 0.011 159.170
31 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 35 30.188 0.678 0.107 158.606
32 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 48 30.200 0.690 0.012 158.543
33 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 40 30.248 0.738 0.048 158.291
34 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 29 30.320 0.810 0.072 157.916
35 15 United States Brennan Poole Ford 19 30.409 0.899 0.089 157.453
36 78 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 13 31.687 2.177 1.278 151.103
shares
comments

Related video

Tony Stewart prefers "merit and maturity" in new Cup drivers
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race

Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY
Nashville

Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race

Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

NASCAR Cup
Nashville

Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

FE Formula E
Portland

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race

Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Nashville

Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

FE Formula E
Portland

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville

Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe