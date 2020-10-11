NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
04 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte III / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?

shares
comments

Four more drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Sunday at the Charlotte Roval in the Round of 12 elimination race.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will begin at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The race will be 109 laps and split into three stages (25-25-59). The Charlotte Roval hosts the elimination race for the Round of 12 in the NCS playoffs where positions ninth through 12th in the championship will be knocked out of title contention.

Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin have locked themselves into the Round of 8 courtesy of race wins over the past two weeks.

A.J. Allmendinger won a chaotic and rain-soaked NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and inclement is expected again on Sunday. The Cup teams do have rain tires and will still race should conditions deteriorate. 

  • Race: Bank of America Roval 400
  • Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020
  • Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. 

Chase Elliott is the most recent winner at the Roval, doing so last year despite nosing his car into the Turn 1 barrier.

Joey Logano is the driver on the bubble with reigning series champion Kyle Busch sitting below the cut line, 21 points back. Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola are also facing elimination.

  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
  • Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Las Vegas Starting Lineup

Starting spot Driver Team
1 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports
3 Brad Keselowski (P) Team Penske
4 Kevin Harvick (P) Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Alex Bowman (P) Hendrick Motorsports
6 Austin Dillon (P) Richard Childress Racing
7 Martin Truex Jr. (P) Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske
9 Kyle Busch (P) Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Kurt Busch (P) Chip Ganassi Racing
11 Clint Bowyer (P) Stewart-Haas Racing
12 Aric Almirola (P) Stewart-Haas Racing
13 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
14 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
15 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
16 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
17 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
18 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
19 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Racing
20 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
21 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
22 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
23 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
24 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
25 Quinn Houff StarCom Racing
26 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
27 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports
28 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
29 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
30 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
31 Michael McDowell Front Row Racing
32 Corey LaJoie GoFas Racing
33 JJ Yeley Spire Motorsports
34 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
35 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
36 Gray Gaulding Rick Ware Racing
37 James Davison Rick Ware Racing
38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
Kyle Busch's plan to remain in the playoffs: "Race it out"

Previous article

Kyle Busch's plan to remain in the playoffs: "Race it out"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte III

Trending Today

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens

F1 bosses want fans to vote for "driver of the day" at each race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 bosses want fans to vote for "driver of the day" at each race

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez

F1 to live stream Nurburgring race on YouTube
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to live stream Nurburgring race on YouTube

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

IHBA: Texas Shootout results
Boat Boat / News

IHBA: Texas Shootout results

Latest news

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?

Kyle Busch's plan to remain in the playoffs: "Race it out"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch's plan to remain in the playoffs: "Race it out"

Clint Bowyer leaving SHR, to join FOX Sports booth in 2021
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Clint Bowyer leaving SHR, to join FOX Sports booth in 2021

NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2022
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2022

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?

29m
3
MotoGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez

1h
4
Formula 1

F1 drivers prohibited from throwing visor tear-off strips on track

5
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest news

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?

Kyle Busch's plan to remain in the playoffs: "Race it out"
NAS

Kyle Busch's plan to remain in the playoffs: "Race it out"

Clint Bowyer leaving SHR, to join FOX Sports booth in 2021
NAS

Clint Bowyer leaving SHR, to join FOX Sports booth in 2021

NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2022
NAS

NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2022

DiBenedetto gets extension at Wood Bros, Cindric to join in 2022
NAS

DiBenedetto gets extension at Wood Bros, Cindric to join in 2022

Latest videos

Bowyer transitions to FOX broadcast booth in 2021 00:29
NASCAR Cup

Bowyer transitions to FOX broadcast booth in 2021

DiBenedetto back for Wood Brothers in 2021 00:30
NASCAR Cup

DiBenedetto back for Wood Brothers in 2021

Daniel Suarez to drive for Justin Marks, Trackhouse in 2021 01:01
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez to drive for Justin Marks, Trackhouse in 2021

Roval set to dash hopes for four 2020 playoff drivers 02:54
NASCAR Cup

Roval set to dash hopes for four 2020 playoff drivers

Bowman, Johnson friendship makes the No. 48 special 01:24
NASCAR Cup

Bowman, Johnson friendship makes the No. 48 special

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.