What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?
Four more drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Sunday at the Charlotte Roval in the Round of 12 elimination race.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will begin at 2:30 p.m. EST.
The race will be 109 laps and split into three stages (25-25-59). The Charlotte Roval hosts the elimination race for the Round of 12 in the NCS playoffs where positions ninth through 12th in the championship will be knocked out of title contention.
Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin have locked themselves into the Round of 8 courtesy of race wins over the past two weeks.
A.J. Allmendinger won a chaotic and rain-soaked NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and inclement is expected again on Sunday. The Cup teams do have rain tires and will still race should conditions deteriorate.
- Race: Bank of America Roval 400
- Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020
- Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.
Chase Elliott is the most recent winner at the Roval, doing so last year despite nosing his car into the Turn 1 barrier.
Joey Logano is the driver on the bubble with reigning series champion Kyle Busch sitting below the cut line, 21 points back. Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola are also facing elimination.
- TV Channel: NBC
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
Las Vegas Starting Lineup
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Chase Elliott (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|Team Penske
|4
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Alex Bowman (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Austin Dillon (P)
|Richard Childress Racing
|7
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Joey Logano (P)
|Team Penske
|9
|Kyle Busch (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Kurt Busch (P)
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|Clint Bowyer (P)
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Aric Almirola (P)
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|18
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row Racing
|20
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|Brennan Poole
|Premium Motorsports
|23
|Matt Kenseth
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|24
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|25
|Quinn Houff
|StarCom Racing
|26
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|27
|Timmy Hill
|MBM Motorsports
|28
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|29
|Joey Gase
|Petty Ware Racing
|30
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|31
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Racing
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|GoFas Racing
|33
|JJ Yeley
|Spire Motorsports
|34
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|35
|Christopher Bell
|Leavine Family Racing
|36
|Gray Gaulding
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|James Davison
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Charlotte III